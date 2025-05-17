WNBA Fans Wowed by Rookie Sonia Citron's Debut Mystics Performance vs Dream
While a lot of attention regarding rookies on the WNBA's opening night on May 16 was focused on Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers, several first-year players in the Washington Mystics vs. Atlanta Dream game were also making their regular season debuts.
The Mystics had three of the first six picks in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Their first two were used to select Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, with the third being for Georgia Amoore (who suffered a torn ACL during training camp). And both of these rookies played great during the team's opening game, being a crucial part of Washington securing a 94-90 win over Atlanta.
Iriafen finished the game with 14 points in 28 minutes played, while Citron added 19 points (on an extremely efficient 6-7 shooting from the field) in just 24 minutes. Fans were extremely impressed with Citron's debut performance and are making this evident on social media.
Hunter Cruse of The Next Hoops made an X post that read, "Among players to score 15 points, Sonia Citron had the most efficient debut game (98.5% TS) by a rookie in WNBA history, per @WBBTimeline".
Another fan posted a clip of Citron snatching a poorly thrown pass out of the air then making an athletic drive to the hoop, which ended with a nice layup, and wrote, "SONIA CITRON SNATCHED THAT **** OUT THE AIR OVER RHYNE HOWARD THEN TOOK HER TO THE BASKET".
"The Mystics got themselves a player in Sonia Citron. She’s got all the tools," a third fan added.
This was certainly a great start for Citron, and it has WNBA fans eager to see what she can do from here.