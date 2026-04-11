WNBA Free Agency Roundup: Satou Sabally to Liberty, Fever and Sky Make Key Moves

The WNBA's highly condensed free agency period hasn't disappointed so far. Signings officially began Saturday, and should continue to pour in through the weekend ahead of the WNBA Draft on Monday, April 13.

As we continue our coverage of WNBA free agency, let's dive into the latest headlines across the league.

Liberty Add Satou Sabally to Star-Studded Squad

Sep 19, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) drives against New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) during the second half of game three of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Who needs a big three when you can have a big four?

With the New York Liberty's All-Star trifecta of Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones set to return for 2026, general manager Jonathan Kolb didn't sit pat in free agency. The Liberty inked three-time All-Star forward Satou Sabally to a multi-year contract Saturday, ESPN's Alexa Philippou reported.

Sabally averaged 15.9 points over her first six WNBA seasons, including three straight over 16 points per game, highlighted by a career-best 18.6 with the Dallas Wings in 2023.

Major WNBA free agency domino: All-Star Satou Sabally has agreed to sign a multiyear deal to join the New York Liberty, agent Zack Miller of WME Basketball tells me, @ShamsCharania and @kendra__andrews. Sabally departs after leading the Phoenix Mercury to the 2025 WNBA Finals. pic.twitter.com/U5JuBUzDPW — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) April 11, 2026

New York failed to repeat as WNBA champions in a volatile 2025 campaign, falling in the first round of the WNBA Playoffs to Sabally's Phoenix Mercury. The Liberty moved on from head coach Sandy Brondello in the offseason, pivoting to former Golden State Warriors assistant Chris DeMarco -- and clearly they have their sights set on a third WNBA Finals appearance in four seasons.

It's hard to overstate the massive addition of Sabally, a 6-foot-4 stretch four who can ignite an offense and wreak havoc in the paint. But add her to an already stellar foundation of Stewart, Jones, and Ionescu, and you may not find a more dangerous core in the league.

The Liberty will need to do some gymnastics to fit this foursome under the $7 million salary cap, but there won't be any shortage of star power in New York this season.

Chicago Sky Make Flurry of Additions, Including 7-time All-Star Skylar Diggins

Aug 22, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins (4) shoots a free throw against the Dallas Wings during the first half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Few teams have been more active than the Chicago Sky, who traded their leading scorer and two-time WNBA rebounding champion, Angel Reese, to the Atlanta Dream for a pair of first-round draft picks Monday.

General manager Jeff Pagliocca stayed aggressive in his pursuit of a new-look Sky roster, adding forward Azura Stevens and guards Skylar Diggins and Jacy Sheldon on Saturday.

Diggins inked a two-year deal with Chicago after two seasons with the Seattle Storm. Set to enter her age-35 season, the 11-year WNBA veteran is still among the league's top scorers. Diggins finished 18th overall with 15.5 points per game, earning her seventh All-Star bid in the process.

Breaking: 7x WNBA All-Star Skylar Diggins has signed with the Chicago Sky, the team has announced.



Diggins has signed a two-year deal with the team, sources told ESPN. pic.twitter.com/yQbO7I8g6K — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) April 11, 2026

Sheldon is set to join the Sky's backcourt as well, coming over from the Washington Mystics in exchange for a 2028 first-round pick. The former No. 5 overall pick from 2024 joins her fourth organization after just two WNBA seasons, most recently averaging 7.5 points on 46.0 percent shooting in 30 games between the Mystics and Connecticut Sun.

Pagliocca bolstered his forward group as well Saturday, as Chicago reunited with Los Angeles Sparks forward Azura Stevens on a three-year deal, Philippou reported. The former No. 6 overall pick spent three seasons with the Sky from 2020 to 2022, averaging 9.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while starting 32 of 78 games.

Stevens enjoyed the best season of an eight-year WNBA career in 2025, posting a career-high 12.8 points per game. The 6-foot-6 forward finished second in Most Improved Player voting, behind only Golden State Valkyries guard Veronica Burton.

She could be joined in the frontcourt by Sparks star Rickea Jackson, who is rumored to join the Sky in a reported blockbuster trade involving guard Ariel Atkins, which could be finalized Saturday.

Reese and Atkins were Chicago's top two scorers in 2025, but it's hard to knock Pagliocca for wanting to shake things up after a 12th-place finish at 10-34.

Fever Bring Back Kelsey Mitchell and Lexie Hull, Sign Monique Billings

Sep 30, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) gestures after scoring against the Las Vegas Aces during the third quarter of game five of the second round of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

There won't be any shake-up for the Indiana Fever in 2026, after a battered squad came within a win of the WNBA Finals in 2025.

Kelsey Mitchell agreed to a one-year $1.4 million supermax contract Friday after leading Indiana in scoring with 20.2 points per game in 2025. Versatile two-way guard Lexie Hull returns as well, finalizing a multi-year deal Saturday.

The Fever pulled off an impressive postseason run, despite losing Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, and Aari McDonald -- among others -- to injury. Indiana seems content to run it back with that core that should be talented enough to vie for a WNBA title, health permitting.

Hull took important strides in 2025, particularly on the offensive end of the floor, and Mitchell proved capable of driving offense on a legitimate playoff contender. The Fever were best-served to bring both back, especially in this current window before Clark and Aliyah Boston both eclipse their rookie-scale contracts.

Can confirm that forward Monique Billings is signing with the Indiana Fever in free agency. Their first big FA newcomer after re-signing Kelsey Mitchell and Lexie Hull. @TonyREast and @chloepeterson67 had it first — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) April 11, 2026

Indiana also made a small splash in free agency, signing former Valkyries forward Monique Billings to a multi-year deal. The 6-foot-4 Billings is a strong fit for the Fever, adding rebounding and an efficient inside scoring touch to a frontcourt that needed more depth.

It doesn't quite rival the needle-moving additions of Chicago and New York, but Indiana looks well-positioned to be a strong postseason contender once again.