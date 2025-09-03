WNBA Insider Says Angel Reese's Chicago Sky Future in Doubt After Public Complaint

On September 3, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune published an article that featured several quotes from Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese that conveyed just how discontent she is with her franchise's current place in the WNBA.

Among what Reese said in the article was that she's "not settling for the same s***" in free agency this upcoming offseason after the Sky's front office didn't do enough (in her opinion) to bring star players to the team during the past offseason.

Reese later added, "I am very vocal about what we need and what I want. I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me. But while I am here, I’m going to try to stay open-minded about what I have here and maximize that as much as I can," which was excerpted in an X post from @sammygee1400.

oh she is not playing holy shit pic.twitter.com/sS0TWOlfoE — sammy!¡ (@sammygee1400) September 3, 2025

Reese went on to note that her head coach, Tyler Marsh, needs to coach players harder, that the team needs a younger guard than Courtney Vandersloot, and called out other lacking aspects of the roster.

These comments have gone supremely viral on social media. And it seems that they've not caught the attention of the Sky organization.

WNBA Insider Notes Angel Reese's Sky Future In Jeopardy

Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports released a report on September 3 that addressed the Sky's reaction to Angel's comments.

Aug 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts against the Phoenix Mercury at Phx Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Multiple league sources told FOS the entire team has seen Reese’s comments and that teammates are unhappy with the direct attacks," the article wrote. It then added, "A team meeting is planned at which players are expected to address Reese directly."

Reese's coach Tyler Marsh also had a quote in which he said, “We are aware of it. We’re addressing it in-house as currently speaking. That’s where we’ll stay right now.”

He later added, “Angel has shown a commitment to wanting to be here. We as an organization continue to show a commitment that we want people that want to be here. We’re developing a foundation that we want to be sustainable where we’re able to be a premier destination for all players.”

However, several things Costabile wrote suggest that Reese's future with the team is in doubt. One of these was her writing, "Reese’s motor, rebounding, and defense have been heralded by executives and coaches across the league. But multiple league sources told FOS their view is that some franchises will weigh her skills on the court against her conduct off of it."

She also added, "There is a belief among some sources that Reese’s future in Chicago may not be reparable."

Angel Reese went on record and torched her teammates in what multiple league executives characterized as an unprecedented move.



Where her future in Chicago stands & how the team is addressing her critiques here: https://t.co/n8NQUGEBrG — Annie Costabile (@AnnieCostabile) September 3, 2025

All is not well in Chicago right now.

