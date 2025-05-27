WNBA Issues Statement on 'Not Substantiated' Alleged Fan Misconduct at Fever-Sky Game
In the wake of the Chicago Sky's May 17 away game against the Indiana Fever, the WNBA released a statement on social media that read, "The following is a statement from the WNBA regarding yesterday's game in Indianapolis: The WNBA strongly condemns racism, hate, and discrimination in all forms — they have no place in our league or society. We are aware of the allegations are are looking in to the matter."
This statement by the league was reposted on social media by Front Office Sports' Annie Costabile, who added, "Sources with knowledge of the situation say this statement is in response to allegations of racial comments directed at Angel Reese by fan(s) in the crowd."
According to an X post Christine Brennan of USA Today Sports, the WNBA was not going to provide any updates on this investigation until it had concluded, regardless of whether or not anything is found.
And on May 27, the WNBA Communications X account made a statement regarding the investigation.
"The WNBA today issued the following statement regarding Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever game on May 17, 2025:
"We have investigated the report of racist fan behavior in the vicinity of the court during the May 17, 2025 Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever game.
"Based on information gathered to date, including from relevant fans, team, and arena staff, as well as audio and video review of the game, we have not substantiated it.
"The WNBA is committed to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for everyone and will continue to be vigilant in enforcing our fan code of conduct," the statement concluded.
In other words, the investigation found no evidence of any racist fan behavior during the contest.
Hopefully, this statement means the league and its fan base can move on from this discourse.