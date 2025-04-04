WNBA Legend Elena Delle Donne Announces Retirement
Elena Delle Donne, who is a two-time WNBA MVP, seven-time WNBA All-Star, 2019 WNBA champion with the Washington Mystics, 2016 Olympic gold medalist for Team USA, and all-around icon for women's basketball, elected to sit out the 2024 WNBA season.
It was initially unclear if and when Delle Donne would to the court. However, Delle Donne broke news on April 4 via her Instagram that she wouldn't be returning to the WNBA and has instead announced her retirement.
Her Instagram post wrote, "One of my favorite children’s books asked, “How did it get so late so soon?”. I have asked myself that over and over again in the process of coming to the decision to retire from playing basketball. Being able to say that out loud was one of the hardest parts of my career. My body seemed to make this decision before my mind accepted it but I now truly know this is the right thing for me at the right time.
"Words cannot adequately express how thankful I am to my family, all of my incredible teammates, friends, executives, sponsors, staff and most importantly the amazing fans that have accompanied me on this journey. This game has been my life and I am grateful for the memories and how much it’s given me. It feels good to close this chapter knowing I gave it my all and I can’t wait for what’s next!" the post added, along with various photos of her basketball career.
Delle Donne left an indelible mark on the league. And while she'll surely still be around the game in the future, the WNBA will feel her absence on the court as it continues to move forward without her.