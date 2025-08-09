WNBA Makes Strong Statement About Dildo Incidents

The WNBA has been dealing with a problem that has caused a lot of discussion and is not easy to find an answer for: fans throwing dildos (many of which have been bright green) onto courts during games over the past couple of weeks.

As of August 8, more than five dildos have been thrown on the court during a WNBA game. The first incident of this was on July 29, during a game between the Atlanta Dream and the Golden State Valkyries. Several more incidents have occurred since then, with another occurring during an August 5 game between the Indiana Fever and the Los Angeles Sparks. Fever guard Sophie Cunningham was hit on the leg by a dildo in this incident.

According to an August 8 article from Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports, there have also been three instances of dildos being thrown during games where the sex toy didn't actually make it to the court.

WNBA Issues Statement About Dildo Court Throws

In the aforementioned Front Office Sports article, a WNBA spokesperson is quoted as sending a strong message about these ongoing incidents on behalf of the league.

“The safety of everyone in our arenas remains a top priority,” the anonymous league spokesperson said. “We are working closely with local and federal law enforcement to pursue all appropriate actions—including arrest and prosecution with felony charges where applicable—against anyone engaged in this conduct or otherwise involved in sponsoring this reckless and unacceptable behavior.”

Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) union executive director Terri Jackson is also quoted as saying, “Upon our request for an update, the league advised the players’ union that it was investigating claims that individuals were being incentivized to carry out these unsafe stunts."

What Is Known About These Dildo Throwing Incidents

Meghan L. Hall of USA Today reported on August 7 that a cryptocurrency meme coin creator company, Green Dildo Coin (DILDO), is claiming they are responsible for some of these dildos getting thrown onto courts. However, this company has made it clear that they're not to blame for every incident that has occurred.

To this point, two men (23-year-old Delbert Carver in Georgia and 18-year-old Kaden Lopez in Arizona) have been arrested for their role in two such incidents.

While this might seem like a trivial joke to some, the bottom line is that if this keeps continuing, somebody could get hurt. And the WNBA will continue to have a problem on its hands if it can't find a way to quell these throws.

