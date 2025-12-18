WNBA Players Threaten Strike Amid CBA Stalemate

It appears that the WNBA's players association (WNBPA) has reached a breaking point regarding the ongoing negotiations with the league office regarding the next Collective Bargaining Agreement, as the January 9 CBA deadline approaches.

These two sides have been at the negotiation table for months, and recent reports indicate the two sides are extremely far apart on a deal. And a statement from the WNBPA that was released on December 18 shows how far the league's players are willing to take matters if the league office remains unwilling to compromise on a ratified CBA.

"The players have spoken. Through a decisive vote with historic participation, our membership has authorized the WNBPA’s Executive Committee to call a strike when necessary. The players’ decision is an unavoidable response to the state of negotiations with the WNBA and its teams," the WNBPA's statement wrote, which was included in an X post from ESPN's Alexa Philippou.

"Time and again, the players' thoughtful and reasonable approach has been met by the WNBA and its teams with a resistance to change and a recommitment to the draconian provisions that have unfairly restricted players for nearly three decades. The players' vote is neither a call for an immediate strike nor an intention to pursue one. Rather, it is an emphatic affirmation of the players' confidence in their leadership and their unwavering solidarity against ongoing efforts to divide, conquer, and undervalue them.

BREAKING: The WNBPA executive committee has been authorized to call a strike “when necessary” pic.twitter.com/arXmobGGEg — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) December 18, 2025

"Let it be known. The players remain united, resolute, and prepared to fight for their value and their future," it added.

WNBPA Director Admits Frustration With Where CBA Negotiations Stand

Perhaps the WNBA players threatening to strike should not come as a surprise, given the comments that Terri Jackson, the WNBPA's executive director, said during a December 17 interview with CNBC Sport.

“We’re a little frustrated with where we are right now, but we are holding to our principles. We’re staying open to the fact that these negotiations will continue, because they must. We’ll be at the table for as long as they take, and we’re hopeful that there’s enough folks on the team side of things that will start to push these things along," Jackson said.

She added, “Will there be another extension? There shouldn’t be another extension. There doesn’t need to be another extension. We understand their position and point of view. They understand our position and point of view. Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Nneka Ogwumike and Napheesa Collier ... have all said that and that a work stoppage would be catastrophic. Nobody wants to see that happen.”

Sep 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) looks on against the Golden State Valkyries in the second half during game one of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The fact that the players are threatening a strike probably should have been expected. There are still several weeks for both sides to come to terms, but if January 9 arrives with no new CBA, the next steps will be both pivotal and telling for what the league's future in 2026 looks like.

Recommended Reading: