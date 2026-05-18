WNBA Power Rankings: Aces Still Team to Beat, Liberty Impress

With two full weekends of WNBA action in the books, it's time for the first in-season edition of our 2026 league power rankings.

Six teams are above .500, including the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces, who rank first overall after a 4-1 start. It's been a less impressive opening for hopeful playoff contenders like the Dallas Wings and Los Angeles Sparks, though everything can change quickly in May.

That's contributed to some movement from our preseason power rankings -- and there's sure to be even more movement in the weeks to come.

1. Las Vegas Aces (4-1, W4)

May 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Chennedy Carter (23) dribbles the ball against Los Angeles Sparks guard Erica Wheeler (17) during the third quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Preseason Ranking: 1 (--)

After a shocking 99-66 loss to the Phoenix Mercury in the season opener, the Aces were at risk of relinquishing the top spot in our power rankings. But any concern was short-lived as Las Vegas returned to form immediately, reeling off four straight wins and outscoring opponents by an average of 16 points.

A’JA WILSON TONIGHT:



45 POINTS

3 REBOUNDS

3 ASSISTS

2 BLOCKS

15/18 FGM

2/2 3PM

13/13 FTM

+15 +/-

32 MINUTES



BEST IN THE WORLD. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/w250mJjxhI — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 16, 2026

Star center A'ja Wilson exploded for 45 points in Friday's 101-94 win over the Connecticut Sun and once again finds herself among the league's scoring leaders just five games in, ranking second with 25.0 points per game.

Yet it's Chennedy Carter who has emerged as the X-factor early on, pouring in 19.4 points off the bench while shooting a scorching 67.2 percent in her return to the WNBA after spending 2025 overseas. Carter reached the 20-point mark in three of her first five games and paced the Aces in scoring twice.

Having Chennedy Carter off the bench just... is not fair lmao — Jason Maples (@jjmaples55) May 17, 2026

Las Vegas' starting five is dangerous enough already, but Carter's ability to score at will off the bench is a luxury most teams can't match.

2. New York Liberty (3-1, W1)

May 8, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty guard Marine Johannes (23) reacts during the first half against the Connecticut Sun at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Preseason Ranking: 2 (--)

The New York Liberty averaged a league-best 100 points through their first games, and Satou Sabally, Sabrina Ionescu, and Leonie Fiebich haven't even touched the floor this season.

New York's depth has been put to the test out of the gate, and the early returns are more than encouraging.

31-year-old guard Marine Johannes is flourishing under first-year head coach Chris DeMarco, averaging 15.8 points and taking nine threes per game in a much-expanded offensive role. That offensive freedom has been equally beneficial for undrafted rookie Pauline Astier, who ranks second on the team with 16.8 points per game on 62.5 percent shooting.

One of the biggest storylines to start the season is that the best rookie so far may not be one of the names most people expected.



Instead, it’s been New York’s Pauline Astier, an undrafted rookie from France, who has come out of the gates flying. Through four games, she leads… pic.twitter.com/SsTVup61xY — I talk hoops 🏀 (@trendyhoopstars) May 18, 2026

Breanna Stewart is still one of the WNBA's top scorers and she's thrived as the focal point of the offense with Ionescu and Sabally out.

Clearly, talent isn't an issue for this Liberty squad. In fact, DeMarco's biggest challenge could be managing this lineup once New York is back to full strength. Fiebich is expected to return soon from an overseas commitment, and Ionescu and Sabally shouldn't be sidelined long-term. That's a lot of scoring options to juggle -- Ionescu, Sabally, and Fiebich will need their touches, but it's impossible to ignore how effective Johannes and Astier have been in major starting roles.

Of course, that's a good problem to have. After a disappointing 2025 campaign, Liberty fans should be excited about this team's ceiling, especially with such a promising supporting cast.

3. Atlanta Dream (2-1, L1)

May 17, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Dream center Madina Okot (11) is defended by Las Vegas Aces forward NaLyssa Smith (3) in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Preseason Ranking: 4 (+1)

The Atlanta Dream were one bounce away from a 3-0 start to their 2026 campaign.

The Dream -- playing without Rhyne Howard (concussion) on Sunday -- fell 85-84 to the first-place Aces, adding a tally in the loss column for the first time this season. Still, there's plenty to like from their first two weeks.

Star guard Allisha Gray looks every bit the MVP candidate she was last season, eclipsing 20 points in all three games and tying Wilson for second in league scoring. Jordin Canada, often praised for her efforts on the defensive end, is off to an efficient start offensively, averaging 14.0 points and 5.3 assists on 53.3 percent shooting.

Blockbuster trade acquisition Angel Reese hasn't gelled yet in Atlanta's offense, but 6-foot-6 rookie center Madina Okot (No. 13 overall) has really impressed on both ends of the floor. The Dream should have one of the best frontcourts in the league once Brionna Jones returns from an offseason knee surgery.

That is a TREMENDOUS seal from Madina Okot to save this Dream possession late in the clock. pic.twitter.com/71C9vZCa6C — Nekias (Nuh-KAI-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) May 17, 2026

In the meantime, Reese has already made her presence felt on the boards. Atlanta averaged a league-best 45 rebounds, powered by 12.7 per game from the two-time WNBA rebounding champion.

Combine that with an elite defense and a capable group of offensive playmakers and you've got a team that should be very dangerous this season.

4. Golden State Valkyries (2-1, L1)

May 10, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries forward Janelle Salaun (13) reacts after scoring against the Phoenix Mercury during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Preseason Ranking: 9 (+5)

The Golden State Valkyries rode coach Natalie Nakase's three-and-D system to an improbable playoff berth in 2025. The game plan looks familiar in 2026, albeit with a couple of new faces.

After two weeks, the Valkyries pace the WNBA in scoring defense (76.0) and three-point attempts (32.0) -- two categories that Golden State led the league in last season. It's a small sample size, but those threes are falling more often this time around.

The addition of Gabby Williams helps to that end, with the 29-year-old forward knocking down 40 percent of her threes on more than six attempts per game. Veronica Burton, Kayla Thornton, and Cecilia Zandalisini all sport respectable clips as well, but the real star so far has been second-year forward Janelle Salaün.

Salaün leads the Valkyries with 15.7 points per game off the bench and is shooting 50 percent from distance on a steady diet of three-point attempts (6.7 per game).

As long as those threes are falling, Golden State is going to be a tough team to take down, especially with its stifling defense on the other end.

5. Chicago Sky (3-1, W1)

May 13, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Chicago Sky forward Rickea Jackson (5) brings the ball down the court during the third quarter against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Preseason Ranking: 8 (+3)

A new-look Chicago Sky squad is drawing praise across the league -- and rightfully so.

Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve lauded the Sky's "identity" and "cohesion" after Sunday's 86-79 win. That's quite the compliment for a team that traded away its leading scorer in Reese this offseason and features four new starters.

Cheryl Reeve speaking on the Chicago Sky and the Lynx loss



“I was struck by their identity, their cohesion, it’s very very strong. Give them credit they got us sort of out of sorts and sort of unaware of how to play against. It was good for us, this was good for Olivia Miles, it… pic.twitter.com/IFPJJ2N5E1 — Andrew Dukowitz (@adukeMN) May 18, 2026

But Chicago likely isn't in a celebratory mood, despite the hard-fought win. Starting forward Rickea Jackson went down with a scary-looking non-contact injury in the second quarter Sunday. She'll undergo an MRI on Monday, but there's obvious concern that it could be season-ending.

Needless to say, she'll be difficult to replace. Jackson powered Chicago's offense with a team-high 18.0 points per game; no one else on the Sky is averaging more than 12.5.

The injury likely opens up more of an opportunity for rookie forward Gabriela Jaquez (No. 5 overall), who's fared well so far, but Chicago will need the likes of Skylar Diggins and Kamilla Cardoso to shoulder more of the offense moving forward.

6. Washington Mystics (2-1, W1)

May 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron (22) shoots the ball while Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Preseason Ranking: 10 (+4)

Inexperience held the Washington Mystics back in our preseason power rankings, but it didn't stop them from getting out to a promising 2-1 start to 2026.

Second-year talents Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen have quickly established themselves as one of the best one-two punches in the WNBA. Citron's 24.7 points per game rank fourth-best in the league, and Iriafen currently has the edge on Reese in rebounding with 13.7.

It helps that 6-foot-5 center Shakira Austin is off to a stellar offensive start as well. Rookie center Lauren Betts (No 4 overall) has looked comfortable so far, even if the stats don't leap off the page, and Cotie McMahon (No. 11 overall) scored 13 points in her WNBA debut Friday.

There's some work to do defensively, especially after Washington allowed the Indiana Fever to claw back and force overtime with a late fourth-quarter surge. Still, there's no knocking the talent of this Mystics squad -- and outlasting the Fever in a 104-102 thriller is a nice feather in their cap at the beginning of a long season.

7. Indiana Fever (2-2, W1)

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after being fouled on a play while scoring during the first half of an WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Sunday, May 17, 2026, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | Doug McSchooler/Special to IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Preseason Ranking: 3 (-4)

It's been an uneven product for the Fever to start 2026.

On the one hand, Indiana's offense is clearly a major threat. The Fever rank second in scoring with 95.5 points per game, trailing only New York, as the backcourt duo of Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell has been as dangerous as advertised. Yet it's impossible to ignore the defensive issues that have plagued this squad early on. Indiana eclipsed 100 points twice in four games and lost both times.

Rookie point guard Raven Johnson (No. 9 overall) has helped immensely on the defensive front but the Fever need more across the board.

Fortunately, the panic meter is relatively low. Clark is off to an exceptional start, posting 20-plus points and 10-plus assists in back-to-back outings. It hasn't affected Mitchell's output either. The Fever are the only team with multiple players in the top 10 of league scoring; Clark is tied for fifth at 24.3 points per game, with Mitchell right behind at 23.5.

After another 20/10 game, here’s another way to look at the absurdity of this stat.



How Often Do Top WNBA Players Record a 20/10 Game All-Time:



Taurasi - 1 in 62.8 games

Diggins - 1 in 42.3 games

Vandersloot 1 in 43.6 games



CLARK - 1 in 4.75 games https://t.co/zDsj81DSBU — Pat Boylan Fever/Pacers (@PatBoylanPacers) May 18, 2026

Free-agent addition Monique Billings has had a positive impact in the starting lineup, though Indiana could use more out of its supporting cast, especially if Aliyah Boston's lower-leg injury lingers for any length of time.

8. Minnesota Lynx (2-2, L1)

May 17, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles (5) works around Chicago Sky guard Natasha Cloud (9) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Preseason Ranking: 6 (-2)

The Lynx remained competitive, even with star forward Napheesa Collier sidelined to begin the season. Minnesota still boasts a veteran trio of Kayla McBride, Courtney Williams, and Natasha Howard, and rookie guard Oliva Miles (No. 2 overall) wasted little time proving that she can excel at the pro level.

Miles reached double figures in all four games and paced the Lynx with 5.8 assists per game. If the first two weeks are any indication, the Lynx landed a player who can impact all facets of the game.

Olivia Miles tonight 🔥



• 21 points

• 8 assists

• 2 blocks

• 2 steals pic.twitter.com/7DD8W1APlQ — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) May 10, 2026

Howard appears to be a good fit with Miles, especially on the pick-and-roll, so Minnesota's frontcourt production shouldn't fall off a cliff despite some notable departures this offseason.

The Lynx won't be as dominant as last season -- at least not until Collier returns -- but they're still one of the tougher middle-of-the-road teams as everything stands right now.

9. Phoenix Mercury (2-2, W1)

Mercury guard Jovana Nogic (29) makes a three pointer against the Sky during a game at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on May 15, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Preseason Ranking: 11 (+2)

Phoenix's 33-point win over Las Vegas in a rematch of the 2025 WNBA Finals was a massive statement, especially after losing Sabally to the Liberty in free agency.

The Mercury's roster isn't as impressive as last year's, especially without Monique Akoa Makani and Sami Whitcomb to start the season, but they're hardly an easy foe. Phoenix bested Chicago on Friday, fueled by a team-high 27 points from 28-year-old rookie Jovana Nogić -- the most by an undrafted rookie in WNBA history.

In a league of her own 👑



Jovana Nogic now holds the record for most PTS scored by an undrafted rookie in WNBA History! She recorded 27 PTS, 5 3PM & 4 REB in the @PhoenixMercury's win over Chicago.#WNBASeason30 pic.twitter.com/bQt79nnaY3 — WNBA (@WNBA) May 16, 2026

Nogić has reached double figures in three of her first four games and showcased a deadly three-point shot, providing a much-needed scoring boost for a Mercury team that needed new faces to step up. Of course, Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper are still driving the ship, but it's unexpected talent like Nogić that could elevate Phoenix's ceiling this season.

10. Toronto Tempo (2-2, W1)

May 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Toronto Tempo guard Brittney Sykes (20) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Preseason Ranking: 12 (+2)

A 2-2 start isn't anything to sneeze at, especially for an expansion team like the Toronto Tempo.

Brittney Sykes and Marina Mabrey have been an effective one-two scoring punch, fulfilling the Tempo's need for high-volume scorers. Rookie guard Kiki Rice (No. 6 overall) has been a nice third wheel, sporting 50/40/80 shooting splits through her first four games.

Defense has been an early difference-maker for the Tempo. Toronto leads the WNBA in steals and turnovers and they've turned that into 20.8 points per game off turnovers -- the second-best mark in the league behind only Indiana.

That should please coach Sandy Brondello, and given Golden State's success last season, it's a pretty good formula to follow.

11. Dallas Wings (1-2, L2)

May 12, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Aziaha James (10) and forward Alanna Smith (8) and guard Paige Bueckers (5) and guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) and forward Awak Kuier (34) during the game between the Wings and the Dream at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Preseason Ranking: 7 (-4)

Dallas opened the season with a 107-104 win over Indiana, but first-year coach Jose Fernandez clearly isn't satisfied with the product.

Fernandez chided his team for "selfishness" after a 90-86 loss to Minnesota. It's not uncommon to see a coach try to spark his team through the media, but it's certainly a bold maneuver just three games in.

Carla Leite vs. New York Liberty (12/5/26)



21 PTS | 8/14 FG | 5/5 FT | 4 REB | 6 AST | 1 STLpic.twitter.com/yAWvp3zRlh — Cristian (@DouBasket28) May 13, 2026

Big free-agent addition Alanna Smith has struggled to replicate the success she had with the Lynx, scoring a combined 14 points and getting outscored by 22 points across three games. It's been a quiet start for No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd, who was held out of the lineup last Tuesday with an injury, and Maddy Siegrist hasn't recaptured the offensive rhythm she had last season.

Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale make for a talented backcourt, but Dallas is still searching for improved cohesion with its current rotations.

12. Los Angeles Sparks (1-3, L1)

May 17, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Toronto Tempo guard Brittney Sykes (20) is defended by Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) and guard Kelsey Plum (10) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Preseason Ranking: 5 (-7)

The Sparks are the biggest fallers in our first in-season power rankings, and it's unfortunately not hard to see why.

Los Angeles boasts a very talented roster, including the WNBA's leading scorer in Kelsey Plum (26.8 PPG), but it hasn't translated to the hardwood.

Defense was the major issue last season, and that holds true so far in 2026. The Sparks have allowed 95 points or more in three of their first four games and rank second-to-last in scoring defense with 98.3 points allowed per game.

To make matters worse, they're turning the ball over at a high rate and they've gotten crushed on the glass, where they rank dead last with 26.5 rebounds per game.

Los Angeles has all the pieces to turn this ship around quickly, but after seeing a similar story unfold last season, it's hard to give them the benefit of the doubt.

13. Portland Fire (1-2, L1)

May 12, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Fire guard Carla Leite (0) drives to the basket during the first half against New York Liberty guard Pauline Astier (18) with help from center Luisa Geiselsoder (15) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Preseason Ranking: 15 (+2)

Two lopsided losses sandwiched a 98-96 win over the Liberty -- the first victory in franchise history for the expansion Portland Fire.

Stacking wins could be a challenge. Portland has struggled mightily on defense so far, allowing 98.0 points per game. It's not much better on the glass; the Fire rank last in rebound rate. Portland doesn't have the offensive firepower to make up for deficiencies in other areas of the game, so they'll need to turn those around to have a fighting chance this season.

On the bright side, it's reassuring to see immediate returns from second-year guard Carla Leite. The former No. 9 overall pick averaged 7.2 points in a bench role for Golden State last season, and profiled as a potential breakout candidate if she could land a starting role with the Fire. Leite started her first two games and averaged a team-high 19.7 points, including a 21-point effort in the win over New York.

Carla Leite vs. New York Liberty (12/5/26)



21 PTS | 8/14 FG | 5/5 FT | 4 REB | 6 AST | 1 STLpic.twitter.com/yAWvp3zRlh — Cristian (@DouBasket28) May 13, 2026

An ankle injury could potentially hinder her 2026 campaign, but she'll be a prime candidate for Most Improved Player of the Year, health withstanding.

14. Seattle Storm (1-3, L2)

May 10, 2026; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Seattle Storm center Dominique Malonga (14) shoots the ball against the Connecticut Sun in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Preseason Ranking: 13 (-1)

The Seattle Storm's lack of star power is showing itself early.

The Storm are off to a 1-3 start, with the lone win coming against the winless Connecticut Sun last Sunday. As expected following the offseason departure of their top five scorers, offense has been an issue. Seattle is tied for last in scoring offense with 80.0 points per game, surpassing 80 points just once in an 89-82 win over the Sun.

20-year-old forward Dominique Malonga is shouldering much of the load, especially with Ezi Magbegor out (ankle) to start the season. Rookie guard Flau'jae Johnson (No. 8 overall) can clearly hold her own, but Seattle has a lot of holes on paper for a young group to overcome.

15. Connecticut Sun (0-4, L4)

May 13, 2026; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Sun forward Aneesah Morrow (24) drives the ball against Las Vegas Aces forward Nalyssa Smith (3) in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Preseason Ranking: 14 (-1)

Connecticut sinks to the bottom of the list after an 0-4 start. The Sun are tied with Seattle in scoring output as they struggle to find their rhythm on offense.

Aneesah Morrow has been effective, but Connecticut simply isn't getting enough production up and down the lineup. There's potential for this group to rise, especially if players like Kennedy Burke and Saniya Rivers step further into frame.

A lighter upcoming schedule against Portland and Seattle could breed some success, but Connecticut will need to improve upon its current product to capitalize.