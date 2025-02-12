WNBA Star Rhyne Howard Reposts Unrivaled 'Rigged' Comments After 1v1 Tournament Loss
The Unrivaled one-on-one tournament has been going on for the past two days and has generated a ton of excitement and intrigue, as seeing the world's best basketball players going head-to-head on national TV is unprecedented.
After Liberty star and Unrivaled co-founder Breanna Stewart was shut out by 2024 rookie Aaliyah Edwards during their February 10 game, many fans were discussing how great it would be for the NBA to adopt a similar tournament during All-Star Weekend.
However, the consensus was that this hasn't occurred yet because players are afraid of getting embarrassed and having their egos hurt.
While there wasn't much drama of this sort during the Unrivaled tournament's first day, there certainly has been on the second day.
Atlanta Dream star Rhyne Howard competed against Lynx standout Courtney Williams on Tuesday. Despite Howard being the higher seed, she was defeated by Williams by a score of 11-9.
After this upset defeat, Howard has reposted several X posts suggesting that the Unrivaled tournament is "rigged" in favor of the Lunar Owls BC players (which Williams and co-founder Napheesa Collier are on).
One of her reposts wrote, "When they all play each other and it’s nothing but fOWLs 🥁".
Howard reposted another that simply wrote, "Unrivaled is #rigged".
"these refs dead tf wrong for officiating these games like this.. it does seem a bit rigged," wrote a third, which Howard also reposted.
Regardless of whether or not Howard is joking with these reposts (which she doesn't seem to be), this is not a good look for her or Unrivaled; especially because Howard, along with every player participating in the league, holds an ownership stake in it.