WNBA Stars Cook Kevin Hart Over Height at NBA All-Star Game
The 2025 NBA All-Star Game has now come and gone, with another game showcasing very little defensive effort and focus among the world's best basketball players.
There seemed to be a lot of frustration and fatigue surrounding this year's NBA All-Star Weekend, as there have been endless conversations about what can potentially be done to revive what's supposed to be a celebration of basketball greatness but which has gone exceedingly stale over the past few seasons.
One way the NBA tried to fix this was by fusing the game with celebrity entertainment. A prime example was comedian and actor Kevin Hart being the master of ceremonies for the NBA All-Star Game, which essentially meant he walked around, spoke with the players and notable names at the game, and attempted to make funny and memorable moments.
The jury is still out on whether he succeeded. In fact, the funniest moment he may have been involved in came at his expense.
Several WNBA superstars like Rickea Jackson, DiJonai Carrington, and Aaliyah Edwards were present at the game. And they were having a field day making fun of Hart (who is somewhere around 5'4"-5'5").
The NBA's X account posted a video of Jackson crouching down how to take a video with Hart, which has gone viral on the platform.
Jackson then commented on the post by saying, "The smallest guy I’ve ever met in my lifeeee😭😭😭😭".
DiJonai Carrington also posted an X video of her, Jackson, and Edwards clowning Hart for his height, which prompted Hart to take her phone and try to be funny for about 30 seconds.
At least Hart was as open to taking jokes as he was eager to giving them.