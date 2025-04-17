Women's Fastbreak On SI

WNBA Stars Receive Compelling Financial Three-Point Contest Incentive

Potential WNBA three-point contest participates now have a five-figure financial incentive to test their skills against each other.

Jul 20, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Team WNBA guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles against USA Women's National Team during the WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

In the lead-up to the 2024 WNBA All-Star weekend, there was a lot of discussion about whether Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark was going to participate in the WNBA three-point contest, as her massive superstardom would have brought a ton of attention to the entire event.

While Clark played in the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game, she ultimately didn't compete in the three-point contest, reportedly because she needed a break (and rightfully so) from a grueling final college season at Iowa, which led straight into her rookie WNBA campaign.

The good news is that Clark has conveyed her interest in doing the 2025 WNBA three-point contest, which will be held at her home arena. And according to an April 17 article from Front Office Sports' Colin Salao, Clark and all other potential three-point contest participants now have a nice financial incentive to compete.

"The Women’s National Basketball Players Association announced Thursday that it is raising the prize money awarded by sponsor Aflac for the WNBA’s three-point contest to $60,000, which matches the first-prize winnings for the NBA’s competition," Salao wrote.

He later added that the current WNBA Collective Bargaining Agreement only guarantees $2,575 to the contest's winner, while all other participants get $1,030. Therefore, with this additional $60,000 from Aflac, the winner will now get $62,575.

In addition, Aflac is giving $55,000 to the winner of the WNBA skills challenge, which is another key component of the WNBA All-Star weekend.

It will be interesting to see whether this added money is enough incentive to entice the league's top talent to these events.

