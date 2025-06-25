Women's Fastbreak On SI

WNBA Teams 'Advised' to Not Sign DeWanna Bonner Due to Clear Preference, per Report

DeWanna Bonner reportedly prefers to join one WNBA team after being waived by the Indiana Fever. But does that team want her?
Grant Young|
May 17, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever forward DeWanna Bonner (25) before the game against the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
May 17, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever forward DeWanna Bonner (25) before the game against the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

On June 25, news broke that the Indiana Fever had waived veteran guard DeWanna Bonner. This came after reports surfaced on June 24 that Bonner, who had not been with the Fever since June 10 because of "personal reasons", was not happy with her fit on Indiana and thus wanted to exit the team.

In the initial report by Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports, she asserted that Bonner's preferred WNBA destinations were either the Phoenix Mercury or the Atlanta Dream, given that her wish to leave the Fever was granted. However, a June 25 article from Costabile revealed that Bonner's ultimate wishes may not necessarily come true.

"The Golden State Valkyries, Connecticut Sun, and Washington Mystics all have enough cap space to claim Bonner off of waivers. However, multiple sources told FOS that teams are being advised not to pick her up because Bonner’s preference would be to sign with the Phoenix Mercury. Bonner is engaged to Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas," Costabile wrote.

She later added, "If Bonner clears waivers she would become an unrestricted free agent, meaning she is free to sign with any team... The Mercury would need to cut one player to stay under the WNBA’s league-mandated 12-player roster maximum. Sources have indicated that the Mercury signing Bonner is not set in stone given the potential it has to disrupt a strong dynamic developing among Phoenix’s core."

The Mercury have been one of the WNBA's most pleasant surprises to this point in the 2025 season, as they've produced an 11-4 record after losing franchise pillars Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner this past offseason.

And per Costabile's report, it seems the Mercury aren't keen to put their current roster mix in flux to accommodate Bonner.

Recommended Reading:

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Share on XFollow GrvntYoung
Home/News