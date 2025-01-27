WNBA Trade: Kelsey Plum to Sparks, Jewell Loyd to Aces, No. 2 Pick in Draft to Storm

Blockbuster WNBA deal: The Seattle Storm are trading six-time All-Star Jewell Loyd to the Las Vegas Aces in a multi-team move that sends three-time All-Star Kelsey Plum to the Los Angeles Sparks, sources tell me, @ramonashelburne, @alexaphilippou, @kendra__andrews. pic.twitter.com/OlRb37RKIA