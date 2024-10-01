WNBA World Congratulates Cameron Brink On Engagement
One member of the WNBA's iconic rookie class who has not had the 2024 she was hoping for was Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink.
Her year started well enough. She finished a legendary career at Stanford University, was selected with the No. 2 overall pick of the WNBA Draft, started her season out great, and was all set to play in the Paris Olympics as part of Team USA's 3x3 women's basketball team.
Then those plans got derailed when Brink suffered a torn ACL in her left knee during the first quarter of a June 19 game.
While any athlete suffering this gruesome injury is horrible, it was especially heartbreaking for Brink because she was one month away from getting to represent her home country in Paris, France.
Alas, Brink didn't get her Paris Olympics moment. But she got another moment in Paris that may have turned her entire year around.
On Monday, Brink posted an Instagram that announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend Ben Felter. Felter proposed to Brink in Paris, in front of the Eiffel Tower.
Many of women's basketball's most prominent figures appeared in Brink's comments to congratulate her on this major life achievement.
Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark commented, "😍😍😍😍".
Clark's Fever teammate Lexie Hull (who played with Brink at Stanford) commented, "CRYING SCREAMING THROWING UP OMG," before adding , "CONGRATS!!!!!!!" in a seperate comment.
Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese added, "STOPPPP😫🥺 congrats bby".
UConn Huskies standout and projected No. 1 overall pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft Paige Bueckers said, "Omgggggggg congrats😍".
And New York Liberty superstar Sabrina Ionescu wrote, "Yessss cam 😍😍😍😍".
It's cool to see Brink receive so much love from her peers during what's sure to be a core memory for the Sparks' budding superstar.