WNBAPA Statement May Have Leaked Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier Awards
The WNBA has come out strong to reject some of the treatment players have been subjected to this season.
The latest example being a statement released by the Player's Association that was aimed at condemning hate directed toward players and what is seen as irresponsible media coverage about the league.
The statement read in part, "This week was dedicated to celebrating and amplifying A'ja, Caitlin, DiJonai, and Napheesa for their hard work and truly exceptional performances all season long. We were not going to distract from their successes, nor would we dim the glow of the spotlight that centered them. They have earned that focus and celebration. But we will now take this moment to stand up for them and the rest of our members. Every single one of them. Because we call B.S.".
The intent of the message was clear, and it also called to task specific members of the media, notably USA Today's Christine Brennan.
That in regards to the question Brennan posed to DiJonai Carrington of the Connecticut Sun about poking Caitlin Clark in the eye.
But one thing that may also be noteworthy were the WNBA players mentioned by name in the statement .
Because as was pointed out by @TylerDeLuca on X, some of the remaining season award winners may have been leaked in the process.
The four individual players mentioned were A'ja Wilson, Clark, Carrington, and Napheesa Collier.
The reason this stands out is because Wilson was already announced as league MVP, and Carrington received Most Improved Player.
Meanwhile, Clark is the presumptive winner of Rookie of the Year, and Collier had been discussed as a frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year.
Given the statement talked about celebrating those players specifically, it could have served as a spoiler for the hardware Clark and Collier are set to receive; in addition to being a strong stance against disrespectful treatment of players.