YouTuber Had Arike Ogunbowale Cook Unaware Opponents in Basketball Gym Run

A popular YouTuber let Arike Ogunbowale cook against a bunch of male rec league hoopers.

Jul 20, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Team WNBA player Arike Ogunbowale celebrates with Caitlin Clark and Allisha Gray after making a three point shot during the second half against the USA Women's National Team at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale has one of the deepest offensive bags in the entire sport of women's basketball.

There's no better example of this than the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game when Arike set a WNBA All-Star Game record with 34 points — all of which came in the second half — to earn her second All-Star Game MVP award.

Now Arike is biding her time before Unrivaled begins in January, where she'll be a team captain for the Vinyl BC team. Of course, she isn't staying away from the basketball court — which was conveyed in a hilarious way on Tuesday.

Popular YouTuber Tristan Jass (who has nearly 5.6 million subscribers on the platform) posted a video on December 3 that was titled, "I Snuck A WNBA All Star into A 5v5 Basketball Run!"

The video's caption writes, "In this video I host a private 5v5 run during Thanksgiving break but nobody in the gym knows that I’m having a WNBA All Star (Arike Ogunbowale) join my team to play basketball VS all guys!"

And the results are exactly what anybody who has seen Ogunbowale hoop would expect. Both she and Jass absolutely cook their opponents on the court, despite the fact that Arike looks like she's playing at a low intensity and is just there to have fun.

Jass' X post that clipped off one portion of his YouTube video already has over 1 million views in less than one day.

Jass calls Ogunbowale "The Kyrie Irving of the WNBA" in the video, which feels like a pretty good comparison.

These rec league hoopers certainly knew who Arike was by the time their game against her ended.

