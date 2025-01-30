Angel Reese Makes Female Sports Fast Food History With Iconic McDonald's Collab
Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese has collaborated with several iconic brands over the past couple of years.
Several of these are related to food. Reese took part in a commercial for Raising Cane's last year where she pretended to be an employee for the fried chicken chain, and who can forget the awesome collaboration Reese has with Reese's, which resulted in some hilarious and apt apparel.
But the "Chi Barbie" has outdone herself on Thursday, as it was announced on January 30 that Reese's most recent food collaboration is coming with McDonald's.
Per a January 30 X post from the Baltimore Sun, "WNBA star and Randallstown native Angel Reese has teamed up with McDonald’s for the chain’s first-ever national meal collaboration with a female athlete.
"The Angel Reese Special, a combo meal featuring a BBQ Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese, fries and drink, will be available beginning Feb. 10, McDonald’s said."
In a press release that announced this news, Reese is quoted saying, "McDonald’s has always been a big part of my life, from grabbing a McChicken Sandwich as a kid to being named a McDonald’s All American in 2020.
"It’s really a dream come true to be the first-ever female athlete to have my own meal and be a part of McDonald’s amazing basketball legacy. I hope the Angel Reese Special inspires young athletes everywhere to never give up on pursuing their dreams," Reese added, per USA Today.
Perhaps this February 10 release explains why Reese isn't participating in the Unrivaled 1 on 1 tournament, which starts on that same day. Regardless, this is another awesome milestone for the Sky (and Rose BC) standout.