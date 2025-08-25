Caitlin Clark's Long-Awaited Logo Reveal Gets 6-Word Nike Verdict

It's no secret that the 2025 WNBA season has not been kind to Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark. This is owed to Clark only having played in 13 of the Fever's regular season games, as she has had to deal with multiple soft tissue injuries to her lower body, with the most recent being a right groin issue that has kept her sidelined since July 15.

This has been extremely frustrating for Clark's fan base to deal with. And this fan base's frustration isn't limited to the basketball court, either, as there has been a lot of impatience regarding the speed at which Clark's partnership with Nike is coming along.

While second-year WNBA star Angel Reese already has a signature shoe with Reebok dropping in the coming weeks, there has been no news on when Nike is going to get Clark's signature shoe in production.

However, that has changed on August 25, after Clark made a major announcement on social media.

Caitlin Clark Drops Nike Logo, Announces Signature Shoe Timeline

On Monday evening, Clark released a video on her social media channels that was captioned, "Tune in👀

"Logo collection coming soon. Signature product dropping 2026."

The video in her post shows a truck driver driving on a highway. After a few seconds, the driver can be seen hauling several black and white billboards of what is now known to be Clark's signature logo with Nike, while the truck's radio is on and talking about Clark.

Tune in👀

Logo collection coming soon. Signature product dropping 2026. pic.twitter.com/56zcH9WsPg — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) August 25, 2025

The logo looks like two interlocking C's in the form of "CC", which is, of course, a reference to Clark's nickname.

Per an August 25 press release from Nike, they confirmed this concept and explained the logo's thinking as, "an instantly recognizable combination of interlocking Cs as extraordinary as the athlete they represent."

It later added, "Two interwoven Cs reflect Caitlin’s magnetic connection with fans around the globe who are drawn to her unwavering confidence, steadfast commitment and remarkable shooting ability. Tucked between the larger letters is a smaller, hidden C that represents how Caitlin’s game was built from the inside out — a product of her passion for the sport, relentless drive and constant pursuit of perfection."

What's more, Nike is already flexing the release news on their social media channels, as their Nike Basketball X account's bio has, "Her logo is good from anywhere," written before dropping the same details about her logo collection coming in 2026.

Her logo is good from everywhere. 😊 pic.twitter.com/Ya1y08yI8x — Jess (@FeverBandwagon) August 25, 2025

At long last, Clark's fans finally have something they can get excited about.

