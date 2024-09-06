Women's Fastbreak On SI

Sabrina Ionescu's New Nike Shoes Designed by Iconic Actor

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu wore shoes that were designed by an acting legend last night.

Grant Young

Aug 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) gestures against the LA Sparks in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jason Sudeikis may be as big a fan of women's basketball as anyone.

The iconic actor (who is best known as Ted Lasso in the hit show "Ted Lasso") was seen alongside WNBA legend Sue Bird at Carver-Hawkeye Arena during one of Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes games last December. He was also spotted at Clark's game against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky in Chicago earlier this summer.

While he may be a massive Clark fan, Sudeikis' true loyalties lie with the New York Liberty.

He has been seen sitting courtside multiple times (often with his 7-year-old daughter Daisy) at Liberty games, and clearly has a great relationship with the Liberty's star-studded roster.

Sudeikis has such a great relationship with Liberty star guard Sabrina Ionescu that she allowed both him and his daughter Daisy to design a new colorway of her "Sabrina 2" Nike shoe.

Nick DePaula posted an X photo of the shoes Ionescu wore against the Seattle Storm Thursday with the caption, "Sabrina Ionescu is wearing a new Sabrina 2 'By You' that was designed by longtime hoops fan and actor Jason Sudeikis."

Per Nike's website, the premise of Ionescu's 'By You' sneakers is, "Sabrina’s handed you the paintbrush. Time to go to work." Which is to say that customers are given the option to customize the shoe completely.

And Ionescu clearly liked the Sudeikis family's design enough to wear them during Thursday's game (which Sudeikis was also attending).

Given that Ionescu scored 17 points while adding 8 assists and 6 rebounds in the Liberty's 77-70 win over Seattle, perhaps we'll be seeing her wear Sudeikis' awesome colorway more often.

Published
Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

