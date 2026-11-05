The 10 Best Unrestricted Free Agents Available After the 2026 WNBA Season

Now that the Golden State Valkyries have celebrated their first WNBA Championship, the 2026 season is officially over. Free agency won’t start for a few more months, but it’s never too early to look at the best players set to hit unrestricted free agency.

Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

Aug 15, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) reacts to scoring against the Las Vegas Aces in the fourth quarter at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After undergoing surgery on both ankles in the offseason, Napheesa Collier did not look quite like herself in what could be her final season with the Minnesota Lynx. But we all know how good she is when fully healthy. After all, she finished second in MVP voting twice in a row. If Collier is ready to leave Minnesota, her free agency decision could swing the power balance in the WNBA.

Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever

Oct 1, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) dribbles the ball against the Las Vegas Aces during the second quarter of game three of the first round for the 2026 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kelsey Mitchell put together the best scoring season we have ever seen. She scored a record-setting 1086 points—and she did it very efficiently, shooting 50.9% from the field and 45% from deep. If Mitchell leaves Indiana, she could turn several other teams into legitimate title contenders. If she re-signs, the Fever will remain the most dangerous offensive team in the league.

Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces

Oct 9, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) brings the ball up the court against the Golden State Valkyries in the first half during game three of the second round for the 2026 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aces fell short of their championship goals this year, but Young has proven over and over again that she can be the second-best player on a championship team. She is perhaps the most complete two-way wing in the league right now and certainly the best wing hitting unrestricted free agency. Any team with the cap space to sign her will call, but it’s still difficult to imagine Young leaving Las Vegas as long as A’ja Wilson and Becky Hammon are there.

Kelsey Plum, Phoenix Mercury

Aug 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kelsey Plum (0) shoots a free throw against the Washington Mystics in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kelsey Plum only played 17 games this season due to injury. But when she was healthy early on in Los Angeles, she played at a potential MVP-candidate level. The two-time champion would be a great signing for any franchise that can put a better team around her than the Sparks did.

Kayla Thornton, Golden State Valkyries

Oct 24, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton (5) dribbles against the Atlanta Dream in the first quarter during game four of the 2026 WNBA Finals at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The finals weren’t Thornton’s best showing. She got moved to the bench and struggled to get going offensively or to guard Angel Reese as the Valkyries’ small-ball five. She had to play out of position for much of the season due to the Valkyries’ lack of center depth behind Kiah Stokes. Nevertheless, Thornton led the Valkyries in minutes off the bench in Game 7 with 16 and hit a timely 3-pointer.

Thornton showed she’s still very much a player who can help a team win in the postseason in the first two series. She’s a versatile two-way player who doesn’t mind doing all the little things that you need to build a winning roster around star players. After winning her second championship, Thornton is arguably the best role player available in unrestricted free agency.

DeWanna Bonner, Atlanta Dream

Oct 19, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Atlanta Dream forward-guard DeWanna Bonner (24) drives to the basket while defended by Golden State Valkyries forward Gabby Williams (1) in the third quarter of game two of the 2026 WNBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much like Thornton, Bonner struggled in the finals. But she stepped up big when Allisha Gray had to miss most of the semifinals. Bonner might very well retire ahead of the 2027 season. If she doesn’t, she can still provide veteran leadership, as well as length, versatility, and scoring on the wing.

Tiffany Hayes, Golden State Valkyries

Oct 31, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries guard Tiffany Hayes (15) drives in agaisnt Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) drives in during game seven of the 2026 WNBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tiffany Hayes just started finals games for a championship team and was a consistent source of offense for a Valkyries team that otherwise struggled to get to the rim and create easy looks. It’s difficult to imagine that Hayes and the Valkyries are ready to part ways, but any team looking for a veteran presence that can provide a scoring punch on the wing should consider the 37-year-old.

NaLyssa Smith, Las Vegas Aces

Aug 18, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces forward NaLyssa Smith (3) drives against Atlanta Dream center Madina Okot in the fourth quarter at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aces sorely missed NaLyssa Smith in the playoffs, as she has grown into a great frontcourt partner for A’ja Wilson. In her time with the Aces, Smith has proven she can be an impactful role player for a championship contender. She is a strong rebounder and efficient inside scorer and has improved as a defender under Becky Hammon.

Natasha Cloud, Chicago Sky

Aug 23, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky guard Natasha Cloud (9) drives the ball against Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Natasha Cloud was one of the last free agents to sign with a team in a hectic post-CBA offseason. She landed with the Sky. While the team was bad and won only 16 games, Cloud put up decent numbers with 11.1 points 3.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. She also shot a career-high 35.7% from three on 3.2 attempts per game. Cloud remains a steady veteran contributor who could help several teams looking for point guard play and strong perimeter defense.

Sophie Cunningham, Indiana Fever

Oct 1, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) controls the ball against Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) during the second quarter of game three of the first round for the 2026 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was Sophie Cunningham’s least productive statistical season since 2021, but she still put up decent role-player numbers, finishing the regular season third in points off the bench behind Janelle Salaün and Tiffany Hayes, and shot 41.9% on 3-pointers. Every team needs 3-and-D wings, and this free agency class does not include a ton of them. The only question with Cunningham is whether all of the off-court stuff surrounding her will discourage teams from signing her.

Honorable mentions: DiJonai Carrington, Brittney Griner, Odyssey Sims, Cheyenne Parker-Tyus

DiJonai Carrington and Brittney Griner would be higher up on this list if they had played more than 11 and 18 games, respectively. Carrington is the type of lockdown perimeter defender and athlete any team could use, but she’s struggled to stay healthy these past two seasons. Griner remains a strong inside presence with tons of experience. It’s just uncertain how reliably available she will be at this point.

Odyssey Sims, meanwhile, was available for 35 regular-season games, but only played limited minutes for the Wings. She could do more in a bigger role. The same goes for Cheyenne Parker-Tyus. She was an All-Star just three seasons ago but backed up A’ja Wilson this year after returning from maternity leave during the 2025 season. Both could be in for big bounce-back seasons if they land with the right team.