10 Players Who Face the Most Pressure in the 2026 WNBA Playoffs

The playoffs are right around the corner, and several players will enter the postseason with extraordinary pressure to deliver on the biggest stage of the WNBA season. Of course, every player hopes to play their best in the playoffs, but for some of these stars a bad postseason outing would be a much bigger catastrophe than for others.

Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

Aug 30, 2026; College Park, Georgia, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) goes to the free throw line against the Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Collier’s season didn’t start until late July after she had to undergo double ankle surgery in the offseason. Despite the serious injury and lengthy absence, she has been pretty great in her first 12 games back—except for a 9-point performance against the Golden State Valkyries—and the Minnesota Lynx are once again a championship contender. Collier was the MVP runner-up and the best player on a title contender for two years in a row. It’s about time that she finishes the job.

Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

Aug 28, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles the ball in the second half against the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caitlin Clark was not a part of the Fever’s unlikely semifinals appearance in which they pushed the Las Vegas Aces to overtime in Game 5. So, this year will be her first shot at meaningful playoff basketball. Indiana didn’t truly stand a chance against the Connecticut Sun in 2024, but it is considered a possible contender this year. Clark has to prove that she can help her team win at the highest level while dealing with an intense level of scrutiny and attention. That’s not an easy position to be in.

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Aug 8, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Las Vegas Aces A'ja Wilson (22) against the Minnesota Lynx in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When a player finds as much team and individual success as A’ja Wilson, the expectations become sky-high. Anything other than a finals appearance would be a massive disappointment for Wilson and the Aces. Getting there without NaLyssa Smith and with Jewell Loyd struggling mightily will require a lot from Wilson. Plus, she has a lot on the line legacy-wise with a fourth title in four years and yet another MVP and/or Finals MVP well within reach. But Wilson has faced a lot of pressure to perform at the highest level since she emerged as the best player in the WNBA, and she tends to show up anytime her team needs her.

Angel Reese, Atlanta Dream

Aug 30, 2026; College Park, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) reacts after a play against the Minnesota Lynx during the first half at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ever since she was drafted in 2024, Angel Reese has wanted to compete in the playoffs. Her chance to do that is finally here, and she will have to prove that she is ready for the next level and that the Atlanta Dream made the right move by trading for her in the offseason. Reese played her best WNBA basketball right before the World Cup break. After a crushing loss to the Indiana Fever, she recorded six consecutive double-doubles, two 20-point games, including one on perfect shooting, a career-high 31 points against the Phoenix Mercury, and a record-setting 26 rebounds against the LA Sparks.

The New York Liberty’s big three

Aug 6, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty forwards Jonquel Jones (35) and Breanna Stewart (30) and guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) watch the game from the bench in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Aces at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart, and Sabrina Ionescu won a title together just two years ago. Then, they lost in the first round last year, and are once again putting together a disappointing season. New York is currently sixth in the standings, and will most likely face a top-three team in the first round. That series will be their chance to prove that they can still lead a competitive team as a big three. Otherwise, the Liberty may have to make some uncomfortable moves in the offseason.

Jewell Loyd, Las Vegas Aces

Aug 6, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) dribbles the ball in the second half against the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This season is the worst of Jewell Loyd’s WNBA career. The question is whether this is the start of a rapid decline for the three-time champion or if she can still bounce back. Loyd also struggled last regular season, but then emerged as a key player in the Aces’ championship run. This postseason, the pressure to prove that she can still impact winning at the highest level is even higher than last year.

Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream

Aug 13, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) celebrates with guard Rhyne Howard (10) following a victory against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Atlanta Dream endured three consecutive first-round losses with Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray leading the charge. The first two can be excused. 2023 was their first playoff appearance together. In 2024, they were the lowest playoff seed and had to face the eventual champions. However, losing to the short-handed Fever last year was not a good look. It’s time for Howard and Gray to prove that they can lead a team past the first round, even with Brionna Jones potentially sidelined.