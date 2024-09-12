2024 All-WNBA Team Picks Revealed
The All-WNBA team competition is fierce this season. Many players are deserving but only five can make first team, and only 10 can be selected in total. Here are my picks for the 2024 All-WNBA first and second teams.
First Team:
1. A'ja Wilson
It doesn't get any easier than this. The Las Vegas Aces star has arguably had the most dominant season in league history. Wilson has scored more total points than any player ever has in a single year. A'ja has also been a beast on the defensive end, topping the W in blocks and placing top three in steals. She is second overall in rebounds as well. So it's safe to say Wilson is doing it all for the Aces in making her MVP case.
2. Caitlin Clark
Keeping Clark off the first-team would be akin to rookie hazing at this juncture. Caitlin has spearheaded a turnaround for the Indiana Fever while generating more points than any player in league history ever has before. She is top 10 in scoring, number one in assists and number one in 3-pointers made. That as she is gathering rebounds and blocks at a very high rate for her position. Clark and Wilson happen to be having historic seasons simultaneously.
3. Napheesa Collier
Napheesa quietly goes about her business. Collier is the best player on a Minnesota Lynx squad that looks like a clear threat to win it all. Napheesa is very close to averaging 20 and 10 and is doing so while leading the WNBA in Defensive Rating. She should be another lock for first-team honors.
4. Breanna Stewart
The reigning MVP is a fixture in any discussions of best players in the W. Stewie's stats are down slightly from last season but she has still produced at an extremely high clip in scoring 20.5 points to go with 8.5 rebounds for the first place New York Liberty.
5. Sabrina Ionescu
To the victors go the spoils. Sabrina has had a terrific season and could be argued as team MVP for the Liberty this year. Ionescu joins Clark as the only two players in the league to be averaging at least 19 points and 6 assists per contest.
Second Team:
6. Nneka Ogwumike
Ogwumike is simply a terrific all around player. The Seattle Storm have had a strong season and she is a big reason why. Ogwumike is averaging 16.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.9 steals in producing across the board for the Storm.
7. Kahleah Copper
The gold medal game hero has shown that tenacious play all season for the Phoenix Mercury. Copper is third in the league in scoring and has been the biggest bright spot for a Mercury squad that is struggling despite boasting several Olympians.
8. Alyssa Thomas
The Connecticut Sun deserve to be represented based on the year they are having and Thomas is the team's do-it-all maestro. What Thomas lacks in scoring she makes up for in nearly every other category, and when it comes to toughness. Alyssa is second in the league in assists and top 10 in rebounds and steals.
9. Jackie Young
Young is arguably the most complete perimeter player in the WNBA. She can play both guard spots and often takes on the assignment of guarding the best player on the opposing team. Jackie does the thankless work while also putting up 15.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.2 assists for Vegas.
10. Arike Ogunbowale
The Dallas Wings have struggled to say the least. But that hasn't stopped Ogunbowale. Arike is a born bucket getter ranking second in the WNBA in scoring. She is the only player to place top 10 in points, assists, and steals. Arike may be the toughest iso cover in the league, which was on display for all fans to see at the WNBA All-Star Game.
As is always the case with limited spots, deserving players had to be left off. With Jonquel Jones of the Liberty, Kayla McBride of the Lynx, and Kelsey Mitchell of the Fever being particularly difficult to snub.
However, that does make one thing clear. The WNBA is in a very good place when it comes to talent across the league.