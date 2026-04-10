3 Perfect Landing Spots for Satou Sabally in Free Agency

Satou Sabally is ready to move on from the Phoenix Mercury after one season and helping the team go to the Finals last year. Considering that players like A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, and Jonquel Jones already announced that they wouldn’t even consider looking for a new team in free agency, Sabally is one of the best players on the market, alongside Seattle Storm stars Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins.

Sabally has a versatile skill set that allows her to fit into many different systems. At 6’4”, she has great size, but she also works well with the ball in her hands and isn’t afraid to launch long shots.

She will undoubtedly receive offers from several teams. These three could be at the top of the list.

Toronto Tempo

Jun 19, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty center Nyara Sabally (8) warms up before a game against the Phoenix Mercury at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

The Tempo nailed the expansion draft, putting together a group of experienced role players ready to help a team win now. They also landed a high-level scorer by picking Marina Mabrey from the Connecticut Sun. Satou Sabally could be the star signing to turn the Tempo from a solid team to an actual playoff threat.

For her, it would also be an opportunity to be the face of a franchise and play with her sister, Nyara Sabally, for the first time in her WNBA career.

Portland Fire

Feb 3, 2020; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) waves to fans after defeating the UConn Huskies at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Oregon won 74-56. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Portland Fire’s current roster doesn’t feature a ton of veterans and no established star. Sabally would add experience and someone who can be the focal point of the team’s offense.

What makes this fit interesting is more the team’s location than its current potential, though. Sabally played her college basketball at the University of Oregon in Eugene—just shy of two hours away from Portland. She never got to finish her college career the way she wanted to, though, because her final season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Going to the Fire would be another opportunity to build a winning team in Oregon and hopefully see it through to the end this time.

Golden State Valkyries

Sep 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase looks on against the Minnesota Lynx in the second half during game one of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

On paper, the Valkyries have everything Sabally might be looking for: great facilities, an owner who doesn’t shy away from investing in his players, ample cap space, a winning culture, and a star role that needs to be filled.

The Valkyries were a playoff team last season with Veronica Burton, Kayla Thornton, Janelle Salaün, and Cecilia Zandalasini as some of their best players. Just imagine what they could do with one or two All-Stars on the roster. The Valkyries struggled to put points on the board last season and won games with their defense. Adding someone like Sabally would immediately improve the team’s offensive potential.