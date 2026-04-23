3 Teams Primed for Dramatic Improvement in 2026—and 2 That Could Disappoint 

This offseason didn’t see a lot of movement from the biggest stars—A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Kelsey Mitchell, and Napheesa Collier all re-signed with their teams—but it featured enough changes to create a completely different WNBA landscape.

Several teams have vastly different rosters, different coaching staffs, and different goals than they did last season. For some teams, that means chasing a playoff spot after losing seasons. For others, it means focusing on the future.

The Dallas Wings look ready to soar up in the standings

Mar 2, 2026; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Mist BC wing Arike Ogunbowale (24) celebrates with forward Alanna Smith (8) after hitting a three point shot to defeat Breeze BC 73-69 at Barclay's Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Wings finished the 2025 season at the very bottom of the standings. They won only 10 games in Paige Bueckers’s rookie season and looked miles away from building a competitive team around the former UConn star.

One busy offseason later, things look completely different in Dallas. The Wings drafted Azzi Fudd, someone we know can win with Bueckers, brought back a much-improved Awak Kuier, and won big in free agency. They completely revamped their frontcourt by luring Alanna Smith and Jessica Shepard away from the Minnesota Lynx, and also added veterans Alysha Clark and Odyssey Sims.

Barring any injuries, this team looks ready to fight for a playoff spot.

The Chicago Sky retooled around Kamilla Cardoso

Aug 5, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins (4) prepares for the start of play during the second half against the Minnesota Lynx at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Angel Reese’s time with the Chicago Sky came to a sudden end—something that has seemed like a win for Reese so far—but the decision to trade their franchise star didn’t send the Sky into another rebuild. They signed Skylar Diggins, Azurá Stevens, and DiJonai Carrington, traded for Rickea Jackson and Jacy Sheldon, and drafted Gabriela Jaquez.

This team should be able to finish with a much better record than it did last season. Skylar Diggins and Courtney Vandersloot have a long history of leading playoff teams.

The Los Angeles Sparks are all-in on veteran talent

Jul 24, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) celebrates after scoring against the Chicago Sky during the first half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Sparks re-signed Kelsey Plum and Dearica Hamby and added Nneka Ogwumike and Erica Wheeler in free agency. Ariel Atkins came over from Chicago in exchange for Rickea Jackson. Moreover, Cameron Brink is healthy and ready for her best season yet.

While the team’s depth is still a little questionable, it’s difficult to believe that a team led by Plum and Ogwumike will miss out on the playoffs or not improve notably compared to last season.

The Phoenix Mercury don’t look like a contender anymore

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) reacts after a foul by the Las Vegas Aces in Game Four of the WNBA Finals at Mortgage Matchup Center on Oct. 10, 2025, in Phoenix. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Mercury proved last season that a big three of Satou Sabally, Alyssa Thomas, and Kahleah Copper was good enough to hang with some of the best teams in the league—except for the Las Vegas Aces in the finals. Now, Sabally is gone, and the Mercury’s biggest addition in free agency was Valeriane Ayayi. They also lost Kitija Laksa and Lexi Held in the expansion draft.

This roster doesn’t look ready to compete with Las Vegas, New York, Indiana, and Atlanta, which is a massive disappointment for a fan base that just saw its team go to the finals for the second time this decade.

The Minnesota Lynx will vacate the number-one spot

Sep 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) looks on against the Golden State Valkyries in the second half during game one of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

2025 was the year for the Minnesota Lynx. They finished the season with a 34-10 record to lead the league, and Napheesa Collier played her best basketball yet. Then, Collier got hurt, and the Lynx’s championship pursuit ended in the semifinals. The hits just kept on coming in free agency, as Alanna Smith, Natisha Hiedeman, DiJonai Carrington, Bridget Carleton, and Jessica Shepard all moved on to new teams.

Collier, Kayla McBride, Courtney Williams, Natasha Howard, Olivia Miles, and reigning EuroLeague MVP Dorka Juhasz still make for a very solid team, but Collier isn’t expected to return to on-court activity until June. With that in mind, it’s difficult to imagine that this team will keep its 2025 regular-season success alive. That is a disappointing twist for Lynx fans, who were certain they would see the now scattered core bring another title to Minnesota.