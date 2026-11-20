The Las Vegas Aces may have lost in the semifinals this year, but their championship window is still very much open. It’s difficult to imagine that Jackie Young would want to leave as long as A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, and Becky Hammon are still in Las Vegas.

But she only signed a one-year deal ahead of the 2026 season and is now an unrestricted free agent, so it’s still possible that she will explore other options for the 2027 season. Young will be one of the most sought-after free agents, and a few teams could make perfect sense for her if she’s looking for a fresh start.

Golden State Valkyries

Oct 9, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) and Golden State Valkyries guard Tiffany Hayes (15) react in the first half during game three of the second round for the 2026 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Valkyries are looking to add another star to improve their chances of defending their title, they will want to go after someone who can meet Natalie Nakase’s high defensive standards. Jackie Young can do that while adding 3-point shooting, shot creation, and playmaking to the offense. Imagine Veronica Burton, Jackie Young, Gabby Williams, and Kiah Stokes in the starting unit with one of Kaila Charles, Kayla Thornton, Cecilia Zandalasini, or Iliana Rupert at the four. That’s a tough two-way lineup that can beat anyone. Moreover, Young is already familiar with Nakase, Stokes, and Tiffany Hayes from when they were all in Las Vegas together. Hayes is an unrestricted free agent, but seems likely to re-sign with the Valkyries if she isn’t retiring (for good this time).

Indiana Fever

Sep 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) dribbles the ball while Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) defends during game two of the first round against the Las Vegas Aces for the 2026 WNBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Fever’s roster desperately lacks a player like Jackie Young: a long wing who can defend multiple positions. If Kelsey Mitchell leaves in free agency or the new GM is okay with letting her walk, Young would be the perfect replacement. She would still offer high-level offensive production, while notably improving the Fever’s perimeter defense. Young is from Indiana, so that could help with the Fever’s recruiting pitch.

Washington Mystics

Aug 23, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron (22) looks to drive past Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) during the first quarter at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mystics have the WNBA's most exciting young core right now. They made the playoffs with a roster mainly made up of first- and second-year players. The Mystics were big, strong, and physical, which resulted in the league’s second-best defensive rating, but they desperately need an infusion of playmaking and scoring. Young, who averaged almost 19 points and 7 assists per game last season, would address both and add experience to a young roster without taking away from their defense.

Phoenix Mercury

Jul 11, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) dribbles the ball against Phoenix Mercury guard-forward Kahleah Copper (2) during the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Phoenix is one of the most confusing teams in the WNBA. After making the finals in 2025, they could not retain Satou Sabally in free agency or find an adequate replacement. They traded for Kelsey Plum at the trade deadline, still missed the postseason, and bought out DeWanna Bonner’s contract so she could join the Atlanta Dream ahead of the playoffs. Plum is an unrestricted free agent and might just leave. If she does, Young could be a good fit next to Kahleah Copper and Alyssa Thomas, giving the Mercury one last shot to regain the contender status they lost so quickly.