6 Players Who Should Benefit Most From the WNBA’s FIBA World Cup Break

While many WNBA players are competing in the FIBA World Cup in Berlin at the moment, a big part of the league gets to enjoy a lengthy break right before the playoffs start on September 27.

Some players need that break more than others, as they have either been dealing with injuries or face a lot of pressure to lead their teams on deep playoff runs.

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Aug 8, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Las Vegas Aces A'ja Wilson (22) against the Minnesota Lynx in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A’ja Wilson was a late scratch from Team USA’s roster due to health reasons. ESPN’s Alexa Philippou reported that the Aces star “has not been 100% for some time,” so she obviously needs a break. Moreover, the Aces face a lot of pressure to go on a deep playoff run and defend their title. Wilson always has to carry a massive load on both ends of the floor, but even more so now that NaLyssa Smith is out.

Olivia Miles, Minnesota Lynx

Aug 24, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles (5) looks on against the Golden State Valkyries in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going from the NCAA tournament straight into the draft, training camp, and the WNBA season is an emotional whirlwind for rookies. It also puts a lot on a player’s body, especially a rookie who plays 30 minutes per game for a team with championship aspirations. Getting a break before the playoffs should be great for Miles, who has pretty much been playing nonstop since her final college season started.

Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty

Aug 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) against the Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s been a disappointing regular season for the New York Liberty with injuries and inconsistencies all across the board. Sabrina Ionescu hasn’t looked like herself for much of the season. After averaging 20.9 points on 45.9% shooting from the field and 37.1% from deep in July, her shooting percentages plummeted in August. She shot just 37.4% from the field and 23.2% on 3-pointers. Hopefully, a break is all Ionescu needs to rediscover her shooting touch before the playoffs.

DeWanna Bonner, Atlanta Dream

Aug 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (24) against the New York Liberty at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the Phoenix Mercury were eliminated from the playoffs, they agreed to a buyout with DeWanna Bonner to let her sign with a potential contender in what could be her final WNBA season. She joined the Atlanta Dream and played well in her debut—a massive win against the Lynx. Still, Bonner will benefit from some time to practice with her new teammates and coaches and go over offensive sets and defensive schemes.

Kayla McBride, Minnesota Lynx

Aug 24, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) looks on against the Golden State Valkyries in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Technically, at 34, Kayla McBride should be well past her prime. Nevertheless, she is playing some of her best basketball, averaging the most points per game since the 2018 season. She is also averaging the most minutes of her career with 32.6 per game, and only three players in the entire WNBA have played more total minutes this season. With Napheesa Collier back and Nia Coffey taking some small forward minutes, Minnesota isn’t as dependent on McBride as earlier in the season, but the veteran should still benefit from a break before what will likely be a deep playoff run.

Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream

Aug 18, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) lines up for a foul shot against the Las Vegas Aces in the fourth quarter at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray lead the WNBA in total minutes played. Howard is playing for Team USA, adding to her already tough minute load. Still, it’s good for the Dream that at least one of their two leaders can get a break and rest her body for a while. Angel Reese and DeWanna Bonner were big additions, but Atlanta will only go as far as Gray and Howard can take it.