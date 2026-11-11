7 WNBA All-Stars Who Might Be Traded Before the 2027 Season

The 2027 WNBA offseason promises to be a thrilling one. It won’t be as chaotic as this year’s post-CBA rush, but several big names could be on the move. Napheesa Collier might leave Minnesota as an unrestricted free agent, and Kelsey Mitchell might be ready to move on from the Indiana Fever and find a new WNBA home.

A few former and current All-Stars could also be moved via trades.

Brionna Jones, Atlanta Dream

Aug 7, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) and forward Angel Reese (5) and guard Rhyne Howard (10) and forward Brionna Jones (42) and guard Jordin Canada (3) on the court against the Washington Mystics during the second half at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Angel Reese is eligible for an EPIC extension after being named to the All-WNBA Second Team. Even if Reese doesn’t take the full max, the Atlanta Dream’s trio of her, Rhyne Howard, and Allisha Gray is set to become pretty expensive. Those three, surrounded by Jordin Canada, Naz Hillmon, and Brionna Jones, would eat up most of the salary cap and leave Dan Padover with little room to pay at least a few reliable bench contributors.

Moving one of their big contracts would free up cap space to build a deeper roster. Jones is the most likely trade candidate, as the Dream made it to the finals without her, and Reese played her best two-way season yet.

Satou Sabally, New York Liberty

Jun 17, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Liberty forward Satou Sabally (0) drives to the basket against Chicago Sky guard Jacy Sheldon (0) during the first half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Satou Sabally’s decision to leave the Phoenix Mercury and sign with the Liberty was one of the biggest offseason changes ahead of the 2026 season. However, Sabally missed all but 13 games. It marked the fifth time in her seven WNBA seasons that she didn’t even play 20 games. The Liberty might look to move her $855,750 contract and invest in a player who is more likely to be available for the majority of the season.

Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty

Oct 9, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) controls the ball against Atlanta Dream forward Naz Hillmon (00) in the second half during game three of the second round for the 2026 WNBA Playoffs at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sabally’s future isn’t even the Liberty’s most difficult roster decision. After two disappointing seasons, it’s time to wonder if the Liberty’s big three needs a shakeup. Sabrina Ionescu struggled mightily this season, averaging her fewest points since the 2021 season and shooting a career-low 29.5% from behind the arc. She’s by far the most expendable and replaceable of the three stars, even if she has been the face of the franchise for years now.

Jonquel Jones, New York Liberty

Sep 21, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) attempts to block a shot taken by New York Liberty center Jonquel Jones (35) in the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Liberty aren’t ready to move on from Ionescu, they could consider trading Jonquel Jones to bring in some new energy next to Ionescu and Breanna Stewart. Jones was named Finals MVP when the Liberty won their title in 2024, but she hasn’t consistently looked like that player in the last two seasons. Even so, Jones would draw a lot of interest if the Liberty tried to trade her.

Ariel Atkins, Los Angeles Sparks

Sep 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Sparks guard Ariel Atkins (7) throws a pass in the second quarter against Portland Fire guard Karlie Samuelson (44) at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jon Endow-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Los Angeles Sparks traded Rickea Jackson to the Chicago Sky for Ariel Atkins in an attempt to shore up their perimeter defense. It was not a great season for Atkins. She averaged 8.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. It marked the first time in her career that she didn’t average at least 10 points and shot below 33% from three. That production doesn’t match her million-dollar contract, which could make it difficult to trade her. Still, the Sparks should be embracing a rebuild and could try to turn Atkins into young players and/or draft assets if a team is desperate enough for a 3-and-D wing to take on her contract.

Skylar Diggins, Chicago Sky

Jun 22, 2026; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Chicago Sky guard Skylar Diggins (4) drives the ball against Connecticut Sun guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (4) in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skylar Diggins hasn’t played for the Sky since early July. After she shared her frustrations about being expected to move to a bench role on social media, she sat out the rest of the season with a knee injury. In her final media availability, she called out the Sky’s lack of facilities—which she had been promised would be ready for the season in free agency—as one of the reasons for their high injury rate. Even if the Sky’s new practice facility is done soon, it just doesn’t seem like Diggins and Tyler Marsh will be able to make it work.

Ezi Magbegor, Seattle Storm

Aug 23, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Storm forward-center Ezi Magbegor (13) controls the ball as Dallas Wings forward Jessica Shepard (32) defends during the first half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ezi Magbegor was the only player from the Storm’s 2025 core that didn’t leave in free agency. She signed a max contract but only played 14 games due to injury. Seattle is in the middle of a rebuild, headlined by Dominique Malonga and Awa Fam, and doesn’t really need a more veteran big on a max contract taking away from their opportunities to develop together. Unless Fam can slot into the small forward position to form a super-sized three-forward lineup, the Storm may be better off trading Magbegor for young players and/or picks and letting their two youngsters be full-time starters together.