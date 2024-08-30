A'ja Wilson Was Emphatic About Her Record-Breaking NBA2K Rating
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson is undoubtedly the best female basketball player in the world right now.
The two-time defending WNBA champion won a gold medal with Team USA at the Paris Olympics earlier this month (where she also earned Tournament MVP) and is currently a massive favorite to win the 2024 WNBA MVP award.
While the (currently struggling) Aces lost their most recent contest against the Dallas Wings, the 42 points that Wilson scored in the defeat is the most by any player in a WNBA game this season.
NBA legend LeBron James showed Wilson some love during that performance.
While Wilson was wearing a pair of “South Beach” LeBron 21 PEs against Dallas, a similar taste in sneakers isn't the only thing she and LeBron also have in common.
They've also both been members of the NBA 2K '99 overall' club.
The 99 overall rating that Wilson received in NBA 2K25 makes her the first WNBA player in the game's history to receive a 99 rating, and the first player in both NBA and WNBA to do so since James earned that elusive 99 in NBA 2K14.
A video of Wilson speaking about her 98 overall rating from NBA 2K24 was posted on X Thursday. And the superstar clearly believed she deserved a better rating back then.
"Obviously, I would love to be the highest rating," Wilson said. "But, you know, 98 right now, Ronnie [the NBA 2K rating decider] needs to do better. I already know I'm a 99. So, you know, we'll see."
When Wilson was asked what she expects her 2K25 rating to be, she said, "It better be a 99. And I added a three to my game, so what more can we say?
Wilson's wish was granted — and rightfully so.