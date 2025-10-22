Adam Silver's Sharing Stance Spotlights WNBA Dollar Dilemma

WNBA players are set for a big pay raise. That is assuming a new CBA can be agreed upon.

However, simple salary is not the only thing on the table in negotiations, and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver's recent comments on the situation put a spotlight on what is likely the real sticking point between the parties—revenue sharing.

Napheesa Collier, who notably put WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert on blast, has repeatedly expressed that salary and share of revenue are the two most important things for players when it comes to this round of collective bargaining.

But while a pay increase is a layup, the revenue sharing aspect is a much messier situation, hence the tone of Silver's remarks.

When asked about WNBA players getting a bigger share of the pie on the "Today" show, Silver had this to say.

"I think share isn't the right way to look at it because there's so much more revenue in the NBA. I think you should look at it in absolute numbers in terms of what they are making. And they are going to get a big increase in this cycle of collective bargaining, and they deserve it," Silver stated.

His reference to absolute numbers rather than share indicating the pay bump in question may not be tied directly to the percentage of revenue the players get in the existing proposal.

WNBA Player Revenue Share Pales in Comparison to NBA

On the surface, it's easy to see why revenue sharing is a point of contention. WNBA players currently receive about 9% of total revenue, compared to the roughly 50% of their NBA counterparts.

However, the equation isn't quite as straight-forward on the WNBA side of things.

That's because league ownership itself is actually divided. WNBA owners only own 42% of the league, with the NBA holding 42% as well (which is why Silver is directly involved). The remaining 16% is controlled by private investors from a 2022 capital raise. Meaning it's not as clearcut a split.

Biggest WNBA CBA story is about the ownership structure of the league, not the current commissioner. I think so many people miss that outside groups own more of the league than the team owners (58 to 42). Most leagues don’t have this kinda dynamic. — Nate Jones (@JonesOnTheNBA) October 5, 2025

This is part of the dollar dilemma around a product that once needed financial support but is now thriving.

Can a Deal for a New WNBA CBA Be Reached?

The aforementioned financial support has been a sore subject from the NBA side of things, with some owners reportedly expressing frustration around the WNBA allegedly operating at a loss.

However, any gripes about the past don't take into account the flood of money coming in the future. Every metric around the WNBA is up and a new media rights deal is already in place that will lead to a massive increase in revenue.

Given that momentum, it would be foolish for all parties to not find a degree of compromise in order to get a new deal done.

The clear tension between the players and Commissioner Cathy Engelbert complicates matters some, as does the ownership structure that seems to have Silver hesitant to share.

Still, the bottomline is significant pay raises are coming. So it stands to reason that eventually WNBA players and the powers that be will be able to reach an agreement—even if the entire ordeal is more complicated than it appears at a glance.

