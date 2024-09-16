Angel Reese Appears to Be Unofficial Chicago Sky Coach While Out With Injury
Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese had her first WNBA season cut short due to a hairline fracture in her wrist that required surgery.
This was disappointing for a few reasons. Not only is Reese one of the league's biggest superstars, but the Sky are in the midst of a playoff chase, and losing their best player was a brutal blow.
While this news was surely also tough for Reese to handle, the 22-year-old appears to have dealt with this setback well. She seems to be in good spirits and has been present and active on the sidelines during every Sky game since her injury occurred.
In fact, one of Reese's sideline moments from Sunday's Phoenix Mercury vs. Chicago Sky game caught a lot of attention on social media.
X user @e__gsa posted a clip of Reese having what appeared to be an animated discussion with first-year Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon about some aspect of the game's management.
"SPOON JUST GIVE HER THE WHITEBOARD PLS," the post's caption wrote.
The post (which has over 200,000 views on X in 18 hours) is facilitating many reactions, with a main theme being people are impressed at the leadership Reese is displaying.
"Lmaoooo She's such a leader. She skipped past all the assistants & went straight to the top with her suggestions. Can't wait to see the demeanor of non-rookie Angel. She played the humble role well & respected the process, but this her team next year!" X user @QueenHer11 wrote.
Another X user added, "IM TELLING YALL POST PLAYING CAREER SHE GONNA BE THE BEST COACH IN THE WNBA".
"ok assistant coach angel reese," added a third.
While it's cool to see Reese so enthusiastic on the sidelines, hopefully she'll be back healthy and on the court soon enough.