Angel Reese Reasserts Caitlin Clark Gets Special Whistle During Sky Blowout Loss
The Chicago Sky just suffered another disappointing loss, this time to Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever by a score of 100-81.
While Sky rookie sensation Angel Reese did finish the loss with her 23rd double-double of the season (setting a Chicago Sky franchise and WNBA rookie record for most double-doubles in a single season), it was still a frustrating game for her and her teammates.
And one of Reese's teammates let her frustration get the best of her.
Sky guard Diamond DeShields was guarding Clark in the fourth quarter. She fouled Clark on an inbounds play, nearly sending Clark sprawling to the ground. Clark shot a free throw (the Fever were in the bonus), and then another inbounds play occurred.
And DeShields fouled Clark the exact same way once again.
After this second foul, DeShields was incredulous that the call was made. This prompted Reese to pull DeShields aside and say, "She gets a different whistle," about Clark.
X user @traekwan1 posted the video and audio of Reese saying this to DeShields soon after it happened.
Reese said nearly the same thing when speaking about Clark during a postgame press conference back on June 16, after the Fever's 91-83 win over the Sky. When asked about a flagrant foul she had on Clark during that game, Reese said, "I guess some people got a special whistle."
Regardless of Reese's comments about how Clark is officiated, the bottom line is that the Sky are in the midst of a downward spiral, having lost five consecutive games and being 1-6 in August.
Luckily there's still time for Chicago to right the ship and remain in the playoff hunt. They'll try to start doing so against the red-hot Minnesota Lynx on Sunday.