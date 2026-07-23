Becky Hammon Slams Aces as ‘Not a Serious Team’ After One-Point Loss to Mystics

The Las Vegas Aces fell 100-99 to the Washington Mystics in their final game before the All-Star break. Not even A’ja Wilson’s 38 points could save them, as the defense wasn’t up to the challenge. Head coach Becky Hammon didn’t hold back on that front after the game, calling out her team’s lack of effort defensively once again.

“Until we start playing defense, we’re not a serious team,” Hammon said in the postgame media availability, per a video on the Aces’ YouTube channel. “We’re just not. We have to play that end of the floor.”

Losing like that to the youngest team in the WNBA is not a good look for the defending champions. Yes, the Mystics have two All-Stars in Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen and Shakira Austin could have been one as well, but the Aces have a roster full of championship veterans. They should not lose to a much younger, less experienced team in a game that came down to clutch execution.

Defense has been an issue for the Aces this season

Jul 12, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) dribbles the ball against Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) during the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Becky Hammon has called out the Aces’ lack of defense several times this season, including right before the Commissioner’s Cup final. The Aces rank eighth in defensive rating this season and gave up at least 95 points in six of their eight losses to the Phoenix Mercury, Los Angeles Sparks, Dallas Wings (twice), Indiana Fever, and Mystics. Indiana is the only team out of that group that averages 95 points per game, leading the league with that number, but the Aces actually allowed the Fever to score well above that average with 109 points.

The Mystics scored roughly 20 points more than their per-game average of 80.8, which is the second-lowest mark in the league. Washington got too many easy buckets. The Mystics shot 49% from the field—six percent over their season average—and 54% from three. They shoot 29% from deep for the season and have few high-level 3-point threats.

The Aces’ defensive lapses were on full display late in the game. Sonia Citron got open for easy layups on cuts and perfectly delivered passes by Shakira Austin several times. She missed the last one with 12.8 seconds left in the game, but no one boxed out Austin, who converted off the offensive rebound and was fouled in the process. That play gave the Mystics a one-point lead and sealed the win.

The Aces still enter the All-Star break in a good position in the standings

Jul 12, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reacts after scoring against the Indiana Fever during the third quarter of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going into the All-Star break fresh off a one-point loss and your coach calling you “not a serious team” has to leave a bitter taste in the Aces’ mouths. After three championships in four years, the Aces have high standards and expectations. Anything short of a finals appearance would be a disappointing end to the season.

Even with this loss to the Mystics, the Aces are still in third place in the standings behind the Minnesota Lynx and Golden State Valkyries. However, that spot is anything but safe. The Dallas Wings trail the Aces by just half a game, and the Fever are just 1.5 games behind.