Caitlin Clark Fires Up Road Chicago Sky Crowd During Fever Blowout
The Indiana Fever just put the finishing touches on a dominant 100-81 win over the Chicago Sky.
While the Sky came out firing in the first quarter, Caitlin Clark and the lethal Indiana offense turned the tide in the second quarter and never looked back.
Clark finished the game with a new career high in points with 31, while also adding 12 assists to her tally.
A few of those points turned came as a result of technical fouls, as the Sky started getting chippy with her and Indiana as the game fell more and more out of reach for them.
At one point in the fourth quarter, Sky guard Diamond DeShields had three hard fouls on Clark over the span of about one game minute, with the third being called a Flagrant 1 foul. DeShields' anger was the perfect representation of another frustrating night for the Sky, who are now 11-20 on the season and have lost five straight games.
While it should have been a frustrating night for Chicago's home crowd as well, they appeared to be cheering Clark and the Fever on by the time Friday's game ended.
Clark was subbed out of the game with about three and a half minutes to play. As she left the court, Clark waved her arms to garner some noise from the crowd. And the crowd responded in kind.
Of course, many of the fans in attendance were there for Clark to begin with, as her massive fanbase shows up to all of her games regardless of whether they're at home or on the road.
But it wouldn't be surprising if some Sky fans couldn't help but applaud Clark after her performance during the blowout.
Especially because the Sky gave them nothing to cheer about for the final three quarters.