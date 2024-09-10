Women's Fastbreak On SI

Caitlin Clark Leads A'ja Wilson In Surprising Category

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark has the edge over A'ja Wilson in a surprising category ahead of a matchup against the Las Vegas Aces.

Robin Lundberg

Jul 20, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; USA Women's National Team forward A’ja Wilson (9) against Team WNBA guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the WNBA All Star game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Indiana Fever are set to host the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday.

The highly anticipated showdown will feature a matchup between two of the WNBA's leading MVP candidates, and arguably the league's two best players, in Caitlin Clark and A'ja Wilson.

Assuming Wilson, who has been dealing with a minor ankle issue, is cleared to play.

Ahead of any such contest there is always a lot of information and discourse shared amongst basketball fans. One statistic that made waves online was particularly surprising.

As pointed out by StatMamba, Clark is actually shooting a higher percentage on layups than Wilson is. In fact, Caitlin is the only guard ranking in a top 5 that otherwise consists of only standout bigs.

When digging even deeper, the trend continues. Given Clark is actually shooting better than Wilson on all 2-point attempts and is top 10 overall in the league in that regard, per Basketball-Reference.

Of course this takes nothing away from the season A'ja is having and Caitlin was quick to offer praise to the Aces star.

Clark had this to say about Wilson from Fever practice. "She's pretty incredible. You watch her and it's unguardable...she's just that dominant."

CC went on to praise specific aspects of A'ja's game, including her midrange shot and ability to put ball on the floor.

She also complimented Wilson for impacting the game on both ends. Before adding, "Everybody in the league knows you can’t guard it, you basically live with what she’s going to do to you every single night. You contain it as best you can."

Clark's assessment of Wilson is obviously correct. But the same could be said for how opposing defenses approach dealing with Caitlin.

Especially when accounting for the combination of her outside shooting, playmaking, and aforementioned finishing ability.

Because as good as A'ja is, most wouldn't have expected Caitlin to be even better at the rim.

Robin Lundberg

ROBIN LUNDBERG

Robin Lundberg is a media veteran and hoops head who has spent the bulk of his career with iconic brands like Sports Illustrated and ESPN. His insights have also been featured on platforms such as Fox and CNN and he can currently be heard hosting shows for Sirius XM and on his burgeoning YouTube show. And now he brings his basketball expertise to Women's Fastbreak on SI!

