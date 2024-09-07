Caitlin Clark's All Around Value Displayed Through Latest WNBA Record
It's easy to become numb to Caitlin Clark's achievements at this point. The Indiana Fever rookie seems to break some WNBA record every game.
But what she accomplished in the team's recent loss to the Minnesota Lynx is worth taking a second to appreciate, as it speaks to the all around impact she has on the floor.
Clark filled up the box score in registering 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists in the contest. In the process she set the new mark for most games with at least 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists in a single season. That info coming via the popular statistics social media account StatMamba.
Not only is that impressive because it came in her first year, but also due to who she passed. The previous record was held by Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty. Stewart accomplished the feat in 2023, when she also won league MVP.
Clark's ability to score has been apparent and was known through her deep shooting prowess and the fact she entered the league as the NCAA's all-time leading scorer. Her playmaking and assist totals have been a story as well, since she is currently pacing to break the record for most total assists in a season. In addition, Caitlin is also a strong rebounder, leading all guards in the W when it comes to boards.
This of course led to her becoming the first rookie ever to record a triple-double, which she did twice. And now it has shown through another statistical achievement. One that has already established a precedent for overall individual value.
Clark reached this threshold with more games still left to play. Which shows Caitlin is continuing to display why her season is not only historic for a rookie, but that she is also making a case for Most Valuable Player in the WNBA.