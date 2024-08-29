Caitlin Clark's Praise For Fever All-Star Teammate Inspires Sweet Reaction
The Indiana Fever improved their 2024 record to 15-16 on Wednesday night after defeating the Connecticut Sun by a score 84-80.
Per usual for Indiana, their offense was led by guards Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell, who have blossomed into one of the WNBA's most elite backcourts during Clark's rookie season.
They combined for 42 points in the win, and complemented each other on the court throughout the game.
Then Clark complimented Mitchell while the two spoke with the media after the game ended.
"[Mitchell] is somebody that has been in this organization for... seven years, so if anybody deserves this, it's definitely Kels," Clark said, per X user @ScriptedTanya02. "She comes in and works so hard, she's always been a constant voice, and even when she was hurt through training camp and at the beginning of the season, she was right on the sideline coaching us, talking to us."
Mitchell is a two-time WNBA All-Star, making the team in both 2023 and 2024.
"Especially for myself as a rookie, coming in here, she was always a positive voice, and... very supportive," Clark continued. "For me, that makes you feel very welcome, coming in as a rookie and getting to play with somebody that has been really really good for this organization.
"So I just feel very lucky and fortunate. Because I know that's not every situation for a rookie, so I'm just very thankful," Clark concluded.
This heartwarming monologue about Mitchell's impact inspired a sweet reaction from the WNBA veteran, who appeared to sigh and squeeze Clark's shoulder with her hand.
A strong, authentic bond has been built between Clark and Mitchell over these past few months.
And if this wasn't apparent enough on the court (where Indiana is 4-1 in August), Clark drove that fact home with this effusive praise.