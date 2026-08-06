Cameron Brink Pinpoints ‘Disappointing’ Issue She Must Fix to Help Sparks

Cameron Brink filled up the stat sheet in the Los Angeles Sparks’ 95-88 loss to the Chicago Sky. She recorded 11 points on 3-6 shooting from the field and 5-5 from the free-throw line, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, and 3 blocks in just 14 minutes.

On a not-so-positive note, she also committed three turnovers and five personal fouls. She committed two fouls on Kamilla Cardoso and Aicha Coulibaly on the way to the rim in just a bit over one minute in the first quarter, set a moving screen in the second, and picked up two more fouls in less than three minutes in the fourth quarter.

“I got to figure out the fouling,” Brink said in the postgame media availability, per a video on the Sparks’ YouTube channel. “I got to be more reliable. It’s disappointing. I’m disappointed in myself, but we play tomorrow, so I’m going to figure it out.”

“She will,” coach Lynne Roberts agreed.

Foul trouble isn’t a new issue for Brink

May 30, 2026; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) react after a play against the Connecticut Sun in the second half at PeoplesBank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cameron Brink has struggled to stay out of foul trouble ever since she entered the WNBA in 2024. She averaged four fouls per game over 15 games before tearing her ACL as a rookie—the most in the WNBA. She averaged just 2.5 fouls per game when she returned from injury for the final 19 games of the 2025 season, but still fouled out of one game in just 13 minutes and found herself with at least four fouls in five other games.

This season, Brink has already fouled out of a game twice—once in 18 minutes against the Tempo and once in 24 minutes against the Aces. She also recorded at least four fouls in ten other games.

Brink ranks second in fouls per game behind Angel Reese with 3.7 (if you don’t count Alex Fowler and Emma Cechova who played just two and three games, respectively). 24 players average at least 3 fouls per game this season. Brink is the only one of those players who doesn’t average at least 21 minutes per game. The problem isn’t just that she gets in foul trouble. It’s how quickly she racks up the fouls.

If Brink figures out how to stay out of foul trouble, she can be one of the best rim protectors in the W. She is 6’4” with a 6-foot-8 wingspan. Shooting over her is tough, and many players will think twice about attacking the rim if she’s in the area. However, she can only have that effect if she can play consistent minutes instead of sitting on the bench with foul trouble, no matter whether the fouls come from swiping down on block attempts, setting moving screens, or getting tangled up with opponents in loose-ball situations.

Brink may already be in her third season, but she missed so much time in 2024 and 2025 with the ACL tear. She still deserves some grace and a bit more time to figure out the right timing on shot contests and screens before sounding the alarm bells.