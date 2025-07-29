ESPN's Ryan Clark Says StudBudz Must Consider WNBA Fanbase in Dave Portnoy Talk

The biggest story from the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend had very little to do with the action on the court. While Team Caitlin Clark and Team Napheesa Collier squared off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana, the true winner of the weekend was StudBudz, a Twitch channel started by Minnesota Lynx teammates Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman.

Williams and Hiedeman skyrocketed in popularity thanks to a 72-hour All-Star stream, which gave fans an intimate look at the interpersonal dynamics among WNBA players across the league.

The impressive endeavor garnered plenty of praise and mainstream attention, notably from Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

StudBudz deserves a reality show award for their 72 hour WNBA All Star stream



Full Rundown here: https://t.co/nFLAJHjmJH pic.twitter.com/ge5dGdaRiy — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) July 21, 2025

StudBudz has since faced backlash for entertaining a future collaboration with Portnoy, who has harshly criticized Chicago Sky center Angel Reese in the past.

Ryan Clark Breaks Down Potential StudBudz-Dave Portnoy Collaboration

The Pivot Podcast host and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark took to his show to share his thoughts on the latest WNBA controversy.

"When I think of the StudBudz sitting with Dave Portnoy, I think of priorities," Clark said, sitting down with co-hosts Fred Warner and Channing Crowder. "If your priority is to build the StudBudz as big as you possibly can, then why wouldn't you invite on someone who has built one of the biggest platforms of new media in Barstool?"

The @StudBudz now know the stressors of media fame. After the massive success of their @wnba All Star stream they received backlash for their connection to Dave Portnoy. All 3 parties addressed a possible appearance on the show last week. @CourtMWilliams & Natasha have to… pic.twitter.com/XgZEQrCk3d — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) July 28, 2025

With 17.4 million followers on Instagram and one of the most popular sports podcasts in the United States, in Pardon My Take, Portnoy has built Barstool into a media giant.

"But there's also who do you serve?" Clark continued. "Not only did he call Angel Reese a classless piece of sh*t after the NCAA's, he's continued to double down on his dislike and disdain for her. If you're servicing the WNBA viewers, he's exactly what you don't want."

Portnoy, an outspoken Caitlin Clark fan, hasn't shied away from criticizing Reese online. Not surprisingly, this commentary has made him a persona non grata for a significant portion of the WNBA's fanbase, many of whom also support StudBudz on Twitch.

Ryan Clark name dropped me in his wild RGIII/Caitlin Clark rant. For the billionth time the reason Caitlin Clark fans like me don’t like Angel Reese is cause Angel Reese has acted like a jackass towards Clark for years pic.twitter.com/ONDFAq51Vu — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 20, 2025

"He is part of the Caitlin Clark following that makes people hate her fans," Ryan Clark added. "The Dave Portnoy's of the world have been empowered and feel entitled to feel, talk, and be any way they want to to anyone. So to me, when you continue to pile on this young lady, that's not a level of fandom that you are subscribing to -- it's a level of hate."

Despite the online pushback, Williams remains adamant about interviewing Portnoy and promises to confront him about the comments he's made regarding Reese.

Stud Budz reveals they’re going to confront Dave Portnoy about talking about Angel Reese when he comes on their stream:



“We’re gonna ask him, ‘Why are you talking about Angel like that?’ Because we love her bad.” pic.twitter.com/8NKUI0Xr4H — StudBudz HQ (@StudBudzHQ) July 23, 2025

"And so for me, it's about making the decision that if he comes on our show, are we gonna hold his feet to the fire about this, knowing that he won't change his mind?" Clark opined, putting himself in the shoes of Williams and Hiedeman. "Can I have a conversation that is somehow fruitful to the people who support me and watch my show, while using Dave Portnoy to build my brand."

