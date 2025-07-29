Fever-Sky Draws Strong Ratings Even Without Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese

Sunday afternoon's tilt between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky had something missing -- two of the WNBA's biggest names.

As Indiana defeated Chicago 93-78, improving to 3-0 in the season series, Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Sky center Angel Reese watched from the sidelines.

Clark has been on the shelf since July 16, plagued with a right groin injury, while Reese was officially ruled out an hour before tipoff, missing her second consecutive game with a back injury.

But despite the absence of some extremely popular star power, the ABC broadcast still commanded one of the largest audiences in the league this season.

ABC Enjoys Big Audience Despite Clark, Reese Injuries

Sunday's 3:00 p.m. Fever-Sky matchup averaged 1.5 million viewers on ABC, "the network’s sixth-largest regular season WNBA audience, and one of the ten most-watched games this season", according to Sports Media Watch.

Sports Ratings Tracker:



“Despite the absence of both Caitlin Clarkand Angel Reese, Sunday’s Fever-Sky WNBA regular season game averaged 1.5 million viewers on ABC — the network’s sixth-largest regular season WNBA audience, and one of the ten most-watched games this season.” https://t.co/sAYnNAhgqt — Vanshay Murdock 🎥🎥 (@VanshayM) July 29, 2025

That's a very respectable number, especially for a game that looked to be headed for a blowout at one point. The Fever led by as much as 16 points in the final minute of the second quarter, although Chicago would quickly narrow the gap in the second half.

Nonetheless, it's a positive sign that the WNBA can attract a national audience even if big-name stars like Clark and Reese are out of the lineup.

In fact, Sunday's matchup marks the second time this season that a Fever-Sky matchup has finished Top 10 in WNBA viewership despite Clark's absence.

Indiana still represents a strong portion of the WNBA's most popular games, as four of the top six most-watched games this season involved the Fever.

Recommended Reading: