Gabby Williams Steals Show for Storm and States WNBA All-Star Case

Seattle Storm star Gabby Williams has been a defensive menace all season.

Currently leading the WNBA in steals-per-game, Williams broke the Seattle Storm franchise record for most steals in a game by recording eight swipes last night in a 98-67 blowout win over the Los Angeles Sparks.

THE GABBY WILLIAMS HEIST 🕵️‍♀️



8 STEALS broke the @seattlestorm franchise record vs. the Sparks! pic.twitter.com/t0tzXAPLpV — WNBA (@WNBA) June 18, 2025

It was also Williams’ third consecutive game with four or more steals, becoming the first Storm player to accomplish that feat as well.

Gabby Williams recorded 4 steals in the opening quarter at Los Angeles to become the first player in Storm franchise history with at least 4 steals in 3 consecutive games. — Seattle Storm PR (@SeattleStormPR) June 18, 2025

Williams filled up the stat sheet in other areas too with 11 points and 7 assists. On the season, she’s averaging 14.1 points, 4.5 assists, and 2.7 steals, all career-best marks. Named to the WNBA All-Defensive Team in 2022 and winning Best Defensive Player at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Williams has always been recognized as an elite defender. But the increased scoring numbers this year have elevated Williams into All-Star conversations for the first time in her career.

Whether it’s been because of injury, Olympic action, or overseas play, Williams only appeared in 12 regular season games for Seattle last season and just 10 the year prior. But this year, Williams declined to participate in EuroBasket with the French National Team, keeping her in Seattle without interruption. The result has been an All-Star caliber season from one of the league’s best defenders.

When asked about her All-Star chances after last night’s win, Storm head coach Noelle Quinn was very supportive of Williams.

“All-Star? I hope so,” Quinn said. “If you look at her numbers and what she's done in her career to what she's doing now, her number one role is to be a world class French army knife this year. World class is a high-level character person but also what she does on the basketball court, her versatility.”

“She does everything for us and we don’t take that for granted that she’s playing at a high level this season. And I do think that she should be an All-Star.”

Storm fans online seem to share a similar sentiment.

gabby williams has set the seattle storm record for steals in a game with 8. she’s 2 away from tying the all time league record of 10.



VOTE FOR HER TO BE AN ALL STAR:https://t.co/25iBpX4Q0Q pic.twitter.com/QoI7zMtsqU — 🏀 (@useyourlegs) June 18, 2025

Me not seeing enough Gabby Williams All Star votes pic.twitter.com/W2Mtc7hNNt — Jill (@A_Bonmati_Storm) June 17, 2025

Just being present in Seattle for an entire season has made a world of difference for Williams. The decision from Williams and her teammate Dominique Malongna to forgo EuroBasket and stay with the Storm this summer was also praised by Quinn last night.

"For them to commit to us means the world to me," Quinn said. What they are going to be able to do in Storm uniforms, both of them, it's going to continue to be great things. I think what it shows to their teammates is the commitment level necessary for us to to get get to our goals."

Williams certainly has put together an impressive resume for a potential All-Star selection this year, although it's dependent on how the fan, player, and media voting all shapes up. Fan voting accounts for 50% of the All-Star vote while players and media account for 25% each.

In the meantime, you should probably check your pockets if you're a guard playing against Williams and Seattle.

