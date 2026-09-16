Jose Fernandez’s Alanna Smith Update Raises Concerns About Wings’ Playoff Potential

The Dallas Wings are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2023. It will be Paige Bueckers’s first WNBA postseason, and it will be fascinating to see what she can do at the next level. However, the Wings are in a difficult position, which could lead to a quick end to that first playoff run with Bueckers leading the charge.

The Wings will be without Azzi Fudd, who is their best perimeter defender and volume 3-point shooter, and are firmly locked into the bottom half of the playoff picture. If Bueckers plays well, the Wings can be in any series. Still, it’s difficult to imagine that they will beat the Minnesota Lynx, Las Vegas Aces, or Golden State Valkyries in a series—especially if Alanna Smith isn’t playing or isn't fully healthy.

Smith played for the Australian national team at the FIBA World Cup but only appeared in one game. She sustained a lower-leg injury and had to miss the rest of the tournament. Whether she’ll be available for the playoffs is still uncertain. She did not participate in the Wings’ practice on Tuesday.

“She’s in street clothes, and she’ll be evaluated by our doctor, so we’ll know more in the next couple of days,” Jose Fernandez said in a practice media availability on September 15, per a YouTube video by Wings reporter Drake Keeler.

That update isn’t as bad as it could be, but it also isn’t exactly encouraging. With Fudd already sidelined, the Wings need Smith’s rim protection more than ever in the playoffs. If she is not available or is playing through an injury, it just might be too much to overcome against one of the best teams in the W.

Smith has dealt with a ton of injuries this year

Jun 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings forward Alanna Smith (8) looks on during the second half against the Seattle Storm at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alanna Smith just hasn’t been able to catch a break. She started the season with a broken nose and had to wear a mask that obviously bothered her. Then, she spent some time in concussion protocol and missed several games in July with a leg injury.

All of those injuries have led to Smith’s worst statistical season in years. She’s averaging just 6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1 assist, and 0.5 blocks per game.

Smith was finally starting to look a bit more like herself going into the World Cup break, and there was hope that she would play her best basketball of the season right as the playoffs started. Starting her at the five with Awak Kuier at the three in place of Azzi Fudd made for a fascinating defensive pairing.

This latest injury is yet another setback in what was supposed to be one of the most important seasons of her career. Smith got paid like a star this offseason, signing a three-year max contract after sharing 2025 Defensive Player of the Year honors with A’ja Wilson, but she hasn’t been able to play like one yet.