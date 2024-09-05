Kelsey Mitchell Has Pricelessly Confused Reaction to Caitlin Clark's Triple Double
The Indiana Fever won their fifth consecutive game on Wednesday when they defeated the Los Angeles Sparks by a score of 93-86.
Per usual, rookie icon Caitlin Clark stole the show in Indianapolis' Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The 22-year-old finished the game with 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists; marking the second triple double of her WNBA career.
This historic stat line was made even more memorable because Clark grabbed her 10th rebound with mere seconds left in the game. Gainbridge Fieldhouse's audience erupted once she did so, as the entire stadium seemed to know that Clark had been one rebound away from the mark.
That is, everybody except Kelsey Mitchell.
Clark's backcourt partner in crime had a hilariously befuddled reaction when Clark secured her triple double.
And the priceless moment was not only caught on camera, but the game's CBS Sports broadcast also mentioned it.
"Clark pulls it down, and this building knows what that means!" the commentator said.
"Kelsey Mitchell is going 'What happened?'" added the other commentator.
This may be the first time Indiana's elite backcourt duo haven't been on the same page since they returned from the Olympics break.
Then again, they also seemed to disagree about who was most deserving of the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month Award, given what Clark (who won the honor) said before Wednesday's game.
"I feel like Kels probably should have got a little love," Clark said, per the Indiana Fever's X account. "I honestly thought she should have been player of the month."
Although we'd imagine that Mitchell believes the award was given to the correct person.
What's for sure is that the Fever are rolling right now, and appear to be peaking at the right time headed into the playoffs.