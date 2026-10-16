Liberty Should Consider Trading Sabrina Ionescu After Disappointing Season

The New York Liberty were flying high after becoming the first No. 8 seed to beat a No.1 seed in the first round of the playoffs—and they did it in a sweep. That high did not last long. The Atlanta Dream swept the Liberty in the next round.

This is now the second year in a row that the Liberty missed the finals despite retaining their 2024 WNBA Championship core. It raises the question of whether it is time for some significant changes.

After none of the Liberty’s big three endorsed head coach Chris DeMarco in their final media availability, another coaching change could be on the horizon. Moreover, following an utterly disappointing season, the Liberty should consider moving on from Sabrina Ionescu and retooling around Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones.

Ionescu played just 31 games and averaged 14.6 points on 38.8% shooting from the field and 29.5% from deep, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.7 assists. This season marked her lowest scoring average since 2021, a new career-low in rebounds and 3-point percentage, and her highest turnover average in years. Ionescu was pretty good in Game 2 against the Minnesota Lynx and Game 1 against the Dream, but she was pretty quiet in the other two semifinal games. She did score efficiently from behind the arc, though, after struggling in the regular season.

No superteam lasts forever. The Liberty’s title window with this specific big three may simply be closed by now. A star-level shake-up might be what the franchise needs right now. It’s at least worth exploring what the trade market for one of their stars would look like, and Ionescu is the “easiest” of the big three to replace, considering that her co-stars are league and Finals MVPs.

The Liberty Have to Maximize Breanna Stewart’s Talent

Oct 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) dribbles against the Atlanta Dream in the second quarter during game one of the second round for the 2026 WNBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the WNBA, it doesn’t happen very often that an MVP leaves a team in free agency. The Liberty already cashed in on signing Stewart away from the Seattle Storm with a championship, but the 32-year-old still has so much more to give.

Breanna Stewart averaged 20.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game. She was named to the All-Defensive Second Team, received MVP votes, and will undoubtedly make All-WNBA once again.

Stewart was also great in the playoffs. She led the Liberty in scoring with 27 points per game—the third-highest mark in the W behind Arike Ogunbowale, who only played three games, and A’ja Wilson—and in assists and steals per game. She recorded two 30-point double-doubles.

Her 3-point shot may have fallen off, but Stewart is still one of the best players and greatest competitors in the world. While they still have her under contract, Liberty must build a roster around her that doesn’t just exceed playoff expectations as a No. 8 seed but is a legitimate championship contender, even if it means moving on from the number-one draft pick that sparked the franchise’s turnaround in the first place.