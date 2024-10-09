Lynx Star Courtney Williams Is Built for WNBA Finals Spotlight
The Minnesota Lynx have flown under the radar all season.
In fact, Napheesa Collier is just now starting to get national recognition for the year she's had, and it only took a historic playoff run for that to happen.
But it may be one of Collier's teammates who breaks out on the WNBA Finals stage when the Lynx take on the New York Liberty: Courtney Williams.
Williams simply exudes positive energy, whether that be with her exuberant play style on the floor, or her approach in front of a microphone.
The former is what will matter most when it comes to results. And is a big reason why the Lynx are still playing in the first place.
Williams adjusted from pure scorer to point guard after many years in the league and has filled that role this season for Minnesota. But her bucket getting abilities were on display in the decisive Game 5 against the Connecticut Sun.
Courtney registered a playoff career-high 24 points to go with 5 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 steals as the Lynx closed the Sun out to advance to the championship series.
Williams' game is full of bounce, which makes her fun for fans to watch and difficult for opponents to contain. However, what really separates her on the floor is her midrange prowess.
Williams is an assassin with the middy. She hit 46.6% of her shots from 15-19 feet on the season, and that was while attempting 191 from said range. Which made her the most potent offensive player from that area in the WNBA.
Courtney also captures attention with her personality.
With more cameras around when the series commences in Brooklyn, it is a sure bet she will win over even more new fans who see what she has to say in addition to watching her play; as her enthusiasm is infectious.
This upcoming WNBA Finals will likely be defined by the pure hoops matchups. Including Collier and Williams going against Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu, even if they aren't always guarding each other directly.
But Williams has a real chance to be the breakout star of the series, given she appears built for the moment.