Mystics Standouts Provide Paige Bueckers Early Company in WNBA Rookie of Year Race
The way-too-early sentiment once Paige Bueckers entered the WNBA was that she was a shoe-in for WNBA Rookie of the Year.
Bueckers, who went No. 1 overall in the 2025 draft to the Dallas Wings, stepped into the league as a newly minted NCAA champion after her UConn Huskies came out victorious over the South Carolina Gamecocks in April’s women’s finals.
Bueckers was already one of the biggest names in women’s basketball before she suited up in the W, and has been stellar since her debut into the league. Her elite court vision and ability to create for both herself and her teammates have been as advertised.
It’s not easy to predict how the leap from college to the pros will go, and while Bueckers’ transition has been impressive, the first few games of the this year are showing that the Rookie of the Year race is not a solo act.
Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen were both drafted to the Washington Mystics in April, and each has made an undeniable impact for the team.
Citron, the No. 3 overall pick, has quickly carved out a key role in Washington’s rotation. Her smart shot selection, versatility, and off-ball movement have earned her significant minutes—and she’s made the most of them, scoring in double figures in every game she’s played.
Then there’s Iriafen, who was drafted No. 4 overall and has been crashing the glass. Iriafen has notched a double-double in all but one of the four games the Mystics have played. Her strength, rebounding, and physical presence give Washington a frontcourt weapon that can bully through the paint like a seasoned vet.
So while Bueckers might’ve entered the league with the biggest spotlight, Citron and Iriafen are proving that the 2025 draft class is stacked. The rookie race is wide open, and with numerous first-year players making their presence felt in different ways, it’s shaping up to be an exciting battle for the Rookie of the Year trophy.