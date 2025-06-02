Napheesa Collier Is Putting the WNBA on Notice
The Minnesota Lynx are rolling to begin the 2025 season.
Led by a 24 point, 11 rebound double-double from 4x All-Star Napheesa Collier, the Lynx improved to a perfect 7-0 with a 86-75 win over the Golden State Valkyries Sunday night. This comes just two days after a lingering knee injury forced Collier to miss Friday night’s bout with Phoenix.
Collier’s performance was nothing new. It took her just six games to reach the 150 point, 50 rebound mark this season, tied for the fewest in WNBA history. A’ja Wilson needed only six games to reach the milestone last year en-route to her third MVP award.
That double-double was also Collier’s second 20-point, 10-rebound game of the season. She joins A’ja Wilson and Aliyah Boston as the only players with multiple 20-10 games so far this year. Collier and Wilson also share the lead for most 30-point games this season with two each.
With Caitlin Clark sidelined due to a quad injury, Collier has become the betting favorite to win this year’s MVP after finishing second last season. She currently leads the league in scoring at 26.3 PPG. The reigning DPOY also ranks fifth in blocks-per-game and is tied for first in steals.
Collier’s defensive ability has never been in question, but it’s her scoring and efficiency that’s taken her to another level early in 2025. Collier is shooting 51% from the field and 45% from deep through six games, both above her career averages. It’s a small sample size, of course, but Collier certainly looks the part of MVP-favorite.
Despite the 7-0 start from the Lynx, Collier was critical of her team’s play early in last night’s victory. “We have bigger goals this season than individual games,” Collier told reporters after the game. “It takes individual games to get there, but we’re not gonna reach our bigger goals if we don’t lock in for those. One game at a time, one practice at a time, we need to change our mindset in the way we’re coming out if we want to get to where we want to be.”
The Lynx, who came within one game of a championship last year, seem destined for another deep run this season with Collier leading the way. Also key is the return of Kayla McBride, who missed the first four games of the season due to personal reasons. An All-Star last year, McBride’s return strengthens an already powerful Lynx team that have their sights set on a championship come October.
A goal that certainly seems within reach given the team's superstar continues to put the WNBA on notice through her stellar play.