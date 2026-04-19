One Question For Every WNBA Team Heading Into Training Camp

Training camp is starting today, and the WNBA’s 30th season is fast approaching. Teams still need to finalize rosters and fill the two new development spots. They also still have a bunch of questions to answer.

Atlanta Dream: How quickly will Angel Reese adjust to her new environment?

Sep 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) walks on the court during the second half of a WNBA game against the Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Trading for Angel Reese and re-signing all of their core players set the Dream up to be a legitimate contender this season. Playing for a roster filled with other All-Stars and high-end role players is a huge change from the Chicago Sky team Reese just left, though. She and the returning players will have to click quickly to maximize the team’s potential this season.

Chicago Sky: Will their quick turnaround work out?

Aug 22, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins (4) shoots a free throw against the Dallas Wings during the first half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The Sky completely reshaped their team by trading Reese and bringing in Skylar Diggins, Rickea Jackson, Jacy Sheldon, Azurá Stevens, and DiJonai Carrington. That’s a great group of players on paper, but the Sky’s recent track record makes it difficult to trust anything this front office does.

Connecticut Sun: How much better can the core get this season?

Jul 27, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Sun guard Leila Lacan (47) returns the ball against the Golden State Valkyries in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Sun’s last season in Connecticut won’t be competitive. Instead, it will be about developing and evaluating the young players on the roster. Leila Lacan, for example, was excellent in the 25 games she played last season. A full season with the Sun will offer more insights into what her ceiling may be.

Dallas Wings: How will the guard trio work out?

Apr 13, 2026; New York, NY, USA; WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert (left) poses for photos with Azzi Fudd who was selected first overall by the Dallas Wings during the 2026 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, and Arike Ogunbowale make for a very talented trio of guards. Their time together at UConn proved that Bueckers and Fudd are a winning combination. Still, there are questions about how it will look on a new team with a new coach and another star guard next to them—especially after Bueckers and Ogunbowale didn’t share the court a lot last season.

Golden State Valkyries: How do you build on a historic season?

Sep 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Valkyries guard Veronica Burton (22) celebrates after making a three point shot against the Minnesota Lynx in the first half during game one of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Valkyries almost certainly set their fans up for a bit of disappointment with last season’s run. They became the first expansion franchise to make the playoffs right away. No matter what they do, this season won’t be as special as that first experience at Ballhalla.

Indiana Fever: How will Caitlin Clark bounce back from an injury-ridden season?

Sep 18, 2025; College Park, Georgia, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) shown on the court against the Atlanta Dream during the first half during game three of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

2025 was the Fever’s best season in a while. They almost went to the finals, Kelsey Mitchell played at an MVP level, and Aliyah Boston looked every bit like the All-WNBA player she is. Clark, however, missed most of the season with injuries.

Las Vegas Aces: Will Jewell Loyd still come off the bench?

Oct 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) reacts after a three point basket against the Phoenix Mercury in the first half during game three of the 2025 WNBA Finals at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jewell Loyd’s transition from the Storm to the Aces wasn’t a smooth one. Moving to the bench worked wonders for Loyd’s production. But it’s not often that you see a player of her caliber come off the bench consistently.

Los Angeles Sparks: Does Nneka Ogwumike make them a playoff team?

Aug 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) is pictured during a game against the Chicago Sky at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

The Sparks are all in on building a winning team around Kelsey Plum. Trading Rickea Jackson only created more urgency. Failing to make the playoffs for a second season would be a massive disappointment.

Minnesota Lynx: How good will Napheesa Collier be?

Sep 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) celebrates making a shot against the Golden State Valkyries in the second half during game one of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

We all know what Napheesa Collier can do, but she may not play like her usual MVP-level self after surgeries on both ankles and having to sit out the entire offseason. The Lynx’s ability to remain a contender will depend on Collier above anything else.

New York Liberty: Is Chris DeMarco up to the challenge of being a head coach?

Dec 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors assistant coach Chris DeMarco before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Being a first-time head coach isn’t easy, especially if you never coached in the W at all before. It’s even more difficult when you come in to lead a team with championship expectations that has to integrate a fourth All-Star-level player alongside an established core.

Phoenix Mercury: How do they replace Satou Sabally’s production?

Oct 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) against the Las Vegas Aces during game three of the 2025 WNBA Finals at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Satou Sabally was the Mercury’s leading scorer last season and put up 19 points per game in the playoffs. Phoenix didn’t land a big-time free agent, so replacing that production will be difficult. Kahleah Copper and Alyssa Thomas will have to do a lot to keep the Mercury’s dreams of contending alive.

Portland Fire: Can Bridget Carleton lead a young team?

Sep 11, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton (6) smiles after a foul is called against the Golden State Valkyries in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

When the Fire used their first pick in the expansion draft on Carleton, it became obvious that they wanted her to be the veteran leader on the team. That’s quite the change from being a role player for a veteran-heavy Lynx team with championship aspirations. Maya Caldwell, Sug Sutton, and Megan Gustafson will have to step up as well.

Seattle Storm: How will they balance the frontcourt minutes?

Apr 13, 2026; New York, NY, USA; WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert (left) poses for photos with Awa Fam Thiam who was selected third overall by the Seattle Storm during the 2026 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Storm committed a massive contract to Ezi Magbegor, but they also have Dominique Malonga and just drafted Awa Fam. The latter two may be some of the youngest players in the league, but their ceilings are incredibly high. They need as many chances to develop as possible.

Toronto Tempo: Will the win-now approach pay off?

Sep 19, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello reacts against the Phoenix Mercury during the first half of game three of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Despite two strong draft classes coming into the WNBA soon, the Tempo decided to try to compete right away. The roster is solid and even has some star power, but it’s not a contender, so if they can’t win a championship, what will they get out of this season?

Washington Mystics: How will the spacing work?

Apr 13, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Lauren Betts poses for a photo on the orange carpet before the 2026 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Mystics lacked spacing last season. Instead of drafting someone like Gianna Kneepkens, they went for size and physicality with Lauren Betts, Angela Dugalic, and Cotie McMahon in the first round. Betts didn’t take threes in college, and Dugalic, McMahon, and Georgia Amoore are all streaky shooters.