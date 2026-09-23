One X-Factor For Every WNBA Playoff Team with the First Round Approaching
The WNBA playoffs are almost here, and the first round will be packed with big games, high-pressure situations, and stars showing out. However, the stars may not be able to carry their teams by themselves and will need other players to step up as difference-makers.
Minnesota Lynx: Nia Brodie
When Napheesa Collier was out, Nia Brodie stepped into a starting role after not even averaging 15 minutes per game for two seasons in Atlanta. She filled the role admirably, playing great defense and spacing the floor. With Collier back, Brodie’s role has been limited. Nevertheless, she offers Cheryl Reeve lineup versatility, 3-point shooting, and defense. If she can figure out how to impact playoff series in limited minutes, it could be the edge the Lynx need to get back to the finals.
Golden State Valkyries: Tiffany Hayes
Tiffany Hayes is averaging the fewest points per game since her rookie season with 9.1. But the 37-year-old can still light it up off the bench. For example, she scored 18 points in just 21 minutes in a win over Portland to close out August. The Valkyries’ defense is foolproof, but their offense is a major question mark for the playoffs. If Hayes can score at a high level next to Gabby Williams and Janelle Salaün, it could alleviate that worry.
Las Vegas Aces: Jewell Loyd
A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young, and Chelsea Gray will do their thing in the playoffs. They have for years. But they will need others to step up as well. Jewell Loyd has struggled to do that this year. She’s averaging just 7.6 points on 35.2% shooting from the field. If she can find her rhythm in the playoffs and provide a scoring punch off the bench, it makes the Aces even more dangerous.
Atlanta Dream: Madina Okot
Brionna Jones is officially out for the playoffs. That leaves the Dream with a rather small frontline of 6’2” Naz Hillmon and 6’4” Angel Reese. DeWanna Bonner adds great length and versatility off the bench, but Karl Smesko will probably have to go to Madina Okot for some extra size at least for a few minutes every game. If the rookie is ready, it will give the Dream a nice advantage.
Indiana Fever: Makayla Timpson
Makayla Timpson averaged just 6.4 minutes in the playoffs last season. Now, she is a starter after leapfrogging Monique Billings and Myisha Hines-Allen in the rotation. Is she ready for the big stage? If the answer to that question is yes, the Fever may be able to survive their lack of quality frontcourt production outside of Aliyah Boston. If the answer is no, the Fever will need Boston to be excellent to go on a deep run.
Washington Mystics: Lauren Betts
Lauren Betts hasn’t gotten a ton of opportunities for a lottery pick. She’s averaging just 17.6 minutes per game, and Shakira Austin and Kiki Iriafen will take the brunt of the frontcourt minutes in the playoffs. Still, Betts could make a difference whenever she sees the court. If the Mystics stay locked into the 3-6 matchup with the Aces, they will need all the size they can get to battle A’ja Wilson. If they end up drawing the Valkyries, they will need to exploit their size advantage for a full 40 minutes, and that will require Betts to play well.
Dallas Wings: Awak Kuier
The Wings won’t have Azzi Fudd in the playoffs, and Alanna Smith is also out at the moment after sustaining an injury in the World Cup. Fudd’s absence already puts a lot of pressure on Kuier to deliver defensively on the wing. If Smith plays, she likely won’t be at her best, putting even more pressure on Kuier to carry the defense.
New York Liberty: Marine Johannes
Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones, Sabrina Ionescu, and Leonie Fiebich led the Liberty to their championship two years ago, and they can still give opponents fits. If the Liberty want to pull off the first-round upset, they will need other players to produce as well. When Marine Johannes gets hot from 3-point range, she is pretty much unstoppable. If she can do that in the playoffs, it could swing a series in the Liberty’s favor.
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Elaine Blum covers women’s basketball for On SI from Europe. She has been writing about women's hoops since 2023 and holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism and a master’s degree in American Studies with a focus on women’s and gender studies. She started playing basketball when she was 10 years old and won several league and state championships at the youth and senior level.