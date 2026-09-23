One X-Factor For Every WNBA Playoff Team with the First Round Approaching 

The WNBA playoffs are almost here, and the first round will be packed with big games, high-pressure situations, and stars showing out. However, the stars may not be able to carry their teams by themselves and will need other players to step up as difference-makers.

Minnesota Lynx: Nia Brodie

Aug 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Nia Coffey (12) brings the ball up court against the Dallas Wings during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Napheesa Collier was out, Nia Brodie stepped into a starting role after not even averaging 15 minutes per game for two seasons in Atlanta. She filled the role admirably, playing great defense and spacing the floor. With Collier back, Brodie’s role has been limited. Nevertheless, she offers Cheryl Reeve lineup versatility, 3-point shooting, and defense. If she can figure out how to impact playoff series in limited minutes, it could be the edge the Lynx need to get back to the finals.

Golden State Valkyries: Tiffany Hayes

Aug 30, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Golden State Valkyries guard Tiffany Hayes (15) calls out a play during the first half in a game against the Portland Fire at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tiffany Hayes is averaging the fewest points per game since her rookie season with 9.1. But the 37-year-old can still light it up off the bench. For example, she scored 18 points in just 21 minutes in a win over Portland to close out August. The Valkyries’ defense is foolproof, but their offense is a major question mark for the playoffs. If Hayes can score at a high level next to Gabby Williams and Janelle Salaün, it could alleviate that worry.

Las Vegas Aces: Jewell Loyd

Aug 6, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) dribbles the ball in the second half against the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young, and Chelsea Gray will do their thing in the playoffs. They have for years. But they will need others to step up as well. Jewell Loyd has struggled to do that this year. She’s averaging just 7.6 points on 35.2% shooting from the field. If she can find her rhythm in the playoffs and provide a scoring punch off the bench, it makes the Aces even more dangerous.

Atlanta Dream: Madina Okot

Sep 19, 2026; College Park, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Dream center Madina Okot (11) works against Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) during the first half at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brionna Jones is officially out for the playoffs. That leaves the Dream with a rather small frontline of 6’2” Naz Hillmon and 6’4” Angel Reese. DeWanna Bonner adds great length and versatility off the bench, but Karl Smesko will probably have to go to Madina Okot for some extra size at least for a few minutes every game. If the rookie is ready, it will give the Dream a nice advantage.

Indiana Fever: Makayla Timpson

Aug 16, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Indiana Fever forward Makayla Timpson (21) reacts against the Atlanta Dream during overtime at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Colin Hubbard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Makayla Timpson averaged just 6.4 minutes in the playoffs last season. Now, she is a starter after leapfrogging Monique Billings and Myisha Hines-Allen in the rotation. Is she ready for the big stage? If the answer to that question is yes, the Fever may be able to survive their lack of quality frontcourt production outside of Aliyah Boston. If the answer is no, the Fever will need Boston to be excellent to go on a deep run.

Washington Mystics: Lauren Betts

Jul 14, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Washington Mystics center Lauren Betts (51) looks to pass the ball against the Toronto Tempo during the first half at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lauren Betts hasn’t gotten a ton of opportunities for a lottery pick. She’s averaging just 17.6 minutes per game, and Shakira Austin and Kiki Iriafen will take the brunt of the frontcourt minutes in the playoffs. Still, Betts could make a difference whenever she sees the court. If the Mystics stay locked into the 3-6 matchup with the Aces, they will need all the size they can get to battle A’ja Wilson. If they end up drawing the Valkyries, they will need to exploit their size advantage for a full 40 minutes, and that will require Betts to play well.

Dallas Wings: Awak Kuier

Aug 25, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings forward Awak Kuier (34) shoots a free throw against the Portland Fire during the first half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wings won’t have Azzi Fudd in the playoffs, and Alanna Smith is also out at the moment after sustaining an injury in the World Cup. Fudd’s absence already puts a lot of pressure on Kuier to deliver defensively on the wing. If Smith plays, she likely won’t be at her best, putting even more pressure on Kuier to carry the defense.

New York Liberty: Marine Johannes

August 15, 2026; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; New York Liberty guard Marine Johannes (23) shoots the ball against the Connecticut Sun during the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones, Sabrina Ionescu, and Leonie Fiebich led the Liberty to their championship two years ago, and they can still give opponents fits. If the Liberty want to pull off the first-round upset, they will need other players to produce as well. When Marine Johannes gets hot from 3-point range, she is pretty much unstoppable. If she can do that in the playoffs, it could swing a series in the Liberty’s favor.