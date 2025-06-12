Paige Bueckers Standout WNBA Rookie Showing Puts Her in Caitlin Clark Company

After a four-game absence due to a concussion and illness, Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers returned to the court with a vengeance Wednesday night, scoring a career-high 35 points against the Phoenix Mercury.

Though the Mercury came out victorious over the Wings in a 93-80 loss, Bueckers made history, joining Caitlin Clark as the only rookie to ever notch 35+ points and 5+ 3-pointers made in a game and proving she can step into the WNBA and perform at elite levels.

Paige Bueckers joins Caitlin Clark as the only rookies to EVER achieve 35+ PTS and 5+ 3PM 🤯



BUECKERS FINAL STAT LINE VS. PHOENIX:



35 PTS (career-high) | 68% FG | 5-7 3PM | 6 REB | 4 AST#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/X16jH9K9Fn — WNBA (@WNBA) June 12, 2025

Bueckers came out on fire, hitting her first seven shots and contributing to 22 of Dallas’ 36 first-half points––surpassing her previous career-best––having already stuffed the stat sheet heading into the locker room at halftime.

She finished the night shooting an ultra-efficient 13-of-19 from the field, including 5-of-7 from three, while also adding six rebounds, four assists, one steal and a block in a statement performance from the No. 1 overall pick, whose transition to the WNBA has been impressively seamless, even amid the Wings’ continued struggles.

Despite Bueckers’ brilliant performance, Dallas couldn’t pull out the win, falling 93–80 and dropping to a 1-10 start for the season with their struggles to find cohesion. Bueckers noted after the game that while she felt good being back and healthy, the team is continuing to build chemistry with the many new faces on the team but would be “having difficult conversations” about the roles on the team.

Paige Bueckers postgame on tonight’s game and team chemistry.



👇👇👇👇#WingsUp 🪽 pic.twitter.com/Dapq77Genq — DLLS Wings (@DLLS_Wings) June 12, 2025

Coming into the league following the hype of a rookie phenom such as Clark comes with a lot of pressure. Still, Bueckers is showing she is prepared to meet the challenge. Much like with Clark’s rookie campaign, it’s clear Bueckers is already WNBA ready. Entering the league with a great deal of hype and expectation, she’s carried a heavy spotlight—and in last night’s performance Bueckers delivered, and sits in good company

Recommended Reading: