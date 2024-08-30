Rebecca Lobo Gets Clear About Caitlin Clark's WNBA MVP Chances
Women's basketball icon Rebecca Lobo has been an outspoken advocate for Indiana Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark throughout this 2024 WNBA season.
With Lobo being a reporter and color analyst for ESPN for both women's NCAA and WNBA games, the former UConn Huskies legend has had plenty of opportunities to see Clark play in person.
Yet, while watching Clark's greatness from a few feet away must be awesome, those watching the 22-year-old from home can also tell that she's likely to win some WNBA MVP trophies during her career.
And when speaking on ESPN Friday morning, Lobo got honest about whether a first MVP trophy could be coming Clark's way this season.
"When you look at the MVP conversation, of course, A'ja Wilson is the frontrunner there," Lobo said, per her X account. "She is just having a season like we've not seen before, in terms of her scoring and rebounding combined.
"But... I would not be shocked if we found Caitlin Clark in that [MVP] conversation by the end of the year," Lobo added. "Keep in mind that you vote for five players when you're voting for MVP... Could Caitlin find her way there? I think she can."
Lobo continued by saying, "Because of the impact [Clark] has had on winning, the impact she has had on that franchise, and the numbers she's putting up — in particular, on the offensive end, when you combine her scoring and assisting — I would not be surprised if she ends the [MVP] conversation."
While this may get Clark fans excited, Lobo also made sure to temper their expectations.
"She won't win [MVP] this year, but I would not be surprised if she ends up in the top five in terms of voting," Lobo concluded.
While winning 2024 WNBA MVP might not be in Clark's future, the record-breaking rookie has plenty of time to keep filling her trophy case in the future.